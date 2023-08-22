TAMUNING, Guam—Atkins Kroll Inc., an Inchcape company, and the authorized importer and distributor of BMW vehicles on Guam, hosted the 3rd Annual BMW Golf Cup last May 21 at the Onward Mangilao Golf Club.
Jade Jung (71.0) and Andy Lin (68.8) were awarded the grand prizes for the Women’s and Men’s divisions, respectively.
“AK congratulates the winners of the third annual BMW Golf Cup. This exclusive, invite-only sporting event allows our team to meaningfully engage with our BMW customers through an enjoyable yet competitive round of golf,” said Alex Yap, president of Atkins Kroll. “In addition to having four opportunities to win a BMW X1 or X3 with a hole-in-one, we included an exclusive unveiling of the first-ever to Guam BMW i7, BMW’s all-electric luxury sedan that is brimming with futuristic technological and entertainment features.”
The Guam BMW Golf Cup is a single Callaway tournament format for men and women. The Onward Mangilao Golf Club’s breathtaking coastal views, pristine fairways, and perfectly-manicured greens were the perfect backdrop to the course-wide festivities.
Golfers had four chances during the tournament to win a BMW vehicle. Four of the club’s signature holes, including Onward Mangilao Golf Club’s world-famous signature hole No. 12, were used for hole-in-one competitions to win 2023 X1 or 2023 X3 vehicles compliments of returning sponsors ASC Trust Corp., Bank of Hawaii, Calvo’s Insurance, and First Hawaiian Bank.
AK BMW congratulates the following winners of the 2023 BMW Golf Cup Jung and Lin for topping the women’s and men’s divisions, respectively.
Coming second to Jung was Michelle Bordallo with her 72.2, while Jinhee Cho 72.4 was good for third place.
Eunha Yoon topped the low gross division with her 79.
Among the men, Guam veteran putter Louie Sunga finished second to Lin with his net 70, while Jong In Cheong was close by with his 70.2 net.
Sunga also ruled the low gross race with his 70.
AK and BMW thank the event’s supporters for their role in making the 2023 tournament a success: complimentary Evan Williams Bourbon and beverage stations throughout the course courtesy of Ambros, Inc.; the players’ brunch powered by Shell Guam; the longest drive prize provided by Takagi and Associates; and the grand prize of two business class roundtrip tickets from Guam to an Asia destination sponsored by AK Guam. (PR)
