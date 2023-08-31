Billie Inabo Pangelinan fought to the finish to reclaim the Mini II Class with a sweep in the last race of the Marianas Racing Association season—the August 2023 Monster Energy Point Series Race at the Cowtown Race Track last Sunday.
Although still recovering from a surgery last June, the 14-year-old tore through the track for a perfect 50-point win alongside rival and July winner, T.J. Ferrer, who took second place this time around with 44 points. Nanako Celis completed the Top 3 with 40 points.
When asked about the close race, Pangelinan said, “I feel really relieved that I've placed on top! It was definitely a challenge with TJ on the second heat! It was surely a good comeback after having surgery.”
When asked what made her push through with the race despite her surgery, Pangelinan said she knew she was able to race and that she just had to be extra cautious.
She said this was her last chance to get back the red plate and defend it and that fighting neck-and-neck against Ferrer made the race really exciting.
As for the race track itself, the Saipan Southern High School freshman said it was in good condition—not too dry, not too slippery, and not tacky either. “The weather for the first heat was really hot but also cloudy too. It started sprinkling at first, then slightly raining. For the second heat, it rained really heavily, which made the track slippery and muddy, but when it came to my race, it was tacky. The track was perfect, I had a good grip on the track which helped me,” she added.
Pangelinan, who attributes her interest in the sport to her father, Glen Pangelinan, rode her Honda 150crf, which she’s had for two seasons. She said she will definitely be back next season to defend her red plate.
She thanked her brother, Corry Pangelinan, for helping her get to where she is today, as well as her coach, Ellery Cruz. She also thanked her friends and family for coming out to the track to support the Marianas Racing Association riders. “I would like to thank my team's sponsors, Inas Kitchen, Pokka, MarPac, YCO TrueValue, and Marianas Native. I would like to thank the Marianas Racing Association for another great season! And I’d like to thank my aunty Marilyn, aunty Ote, and uncle Tiny for the support as well,” she added.
Pangelinan, who’s been in the sport for three years now, dedicated her win to her family; her family in Sacramento, California; to all the girls on island; along with Ferrer—who she said has really improved since he started racing. “He’s gotten far into the sport and he has made me so proud for how much he has accomplished!” said Pangelinan.
In other results, Elleayah Cruz swept the Mini I Class with 50 points; in the Peewee 1 Class Bentley Koshiro swept it as well with 50 points; and Anella Igitol only completed heat 1 of the Mini ATV class for 25 points.
Results of the other classes will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
