The early Sunday morning rain didn’t clip the Blue Jays’ wings as they flew over TuTuRamZ, 11-1, in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League at the Dan Dan Softball Field.
After Blue Jays pitcher Austin Piteg retired TuTuRamZ’s lineup in order, James Salalila scored the first run, followed by a three-run home run by Kier Agda for a 4-0, first inning lead. TuTuRamZ was retired in order once again in the second inning as the Blue Jays’ Jeremy Koshiro added another run for a 5-0 game.
When it seemed like it would be a shutout game for Piteg, Jason Reyes scored TuTuRamZ’s one and only run in the third inning. Despite being the lone chip in Piteg’s armor, he went on to shut down TuTuRamZ’s lineup and allowed only four more hits throughout the game.
The Blue Jays’ offense exploded in the fifth inning with five more runs. Piteg helped his cause as he hit a two-run shot. One more run came in the form of Adam Salalila in the last inning and that was all they wrote as TuTuRamz failed to retaliate.
PayDayHao 13, Saipal 12
PayDayHao rallied in the bottom of the last inning to scoop the win against Saipal, 13-12, as Saipal couldn't quite catch a break after losing their previous game by just one run.
Down by just one run in the sixth inning, 10-11, Saipal’s J.P. Castro and Syl Kapileo scored two runs in their last at-bat to regain the lead, 12-11.
It was still anybody’s game, but PayDayHao came back with a vengeance as TinDin Leon Guerrero tied the game up, 12-12. Eli Aughenbaugh rounded the bases for the second run and the win.
PayDayHao hit the long ball six times—with two home runs made by Geoff Cruz and a grand slam by Ton Leon Guerrero.
Kebruka 16, Team Mac 0
Kebruka silenced Team Mac in mercy-rule shortened game, 16-0.
In this one-sided slugfest, Kebruka scored three runs in the first inning from a run by pitcher Mario Salas and Nate Kaipat’s two-run jack.
The second inning saw Team Mac pitcher Alonso Besong get pelted by Kebruka’s additional runs. After two runs in the second and four in the fourth inning, Salas went on to finish what he started and threw a shutout game by retiring Team Mac in order.
