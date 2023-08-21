Bridge Capital and JTM Saipan earned wins in the open division of the Inaugural SMEC-SMLEC Invitational Basketball Tournament 2023 last Thursday and Friday night at the Gualo Rai Basketball Court.
Bridge Capital steamrolled the 670 Rollers, 95-77, last Thursday, while JTM Saipan bounced back to win a close game against Choju, 85-79, last Friday.
Michael Aparte of Bridge Capital allowed his team to come out of the first quarter with a 10-point lead as he made 8 of the team’s 24 points. Bridge Capital still had the upper hand in the second quarter as the 670 Rollers made only 15 points due to Bridge Capital’s tight defense.
The third quarter was a massacre as the 670 Rollers stumbled and fell while Bridge Capital went on their merry way to a 21-point lead by the end of it.
Bridge Capital’s Khristian David took it upon himself to lead the team to victory with his 20 points, but was also well backed up by Gelo Genese, Aparte, and Ronald Bernardo’s 15 points each.
By the fourth quarter, it was too little, too late for the Rollers to roll their way back to a comeback even with Josh Norita’s 12 points and Freddie Pelisamen’s 10 points as Bridge Capital kept their shots coming.
The Rollers could not bridge the gap Bridge Capital built and fell behind an 18-point deficit.
For JTM Saipan’s and Choju’s game, Choju had the lead in the first quarter, 22-17. However, JTM changed their tactics and had an explosion of offense in the second quarter and left Choju behind.
JTM’s Rodel Pastrana scored 9 points in that quarter alone and ended the game with a game-high 31 points.
It was safe to say Pastrana’s accurate shots and able-bodied defense allowed JTM to comeback and hold on to the lead, but he was also assisted by Elmer Esdrelon’s 16 points, and Kenneth Rodriguez’s and Carl Aldan’s 10 markers each.
Meanwhile, Choju tried to keep pace with JTM and were always just a few points behind, but Frankie Satur’s 24 points and Henry Aguon’s 21 markers were in vain as they could not take the lead anymore towards the last minutes of the game.
A Plus team defeated Lakay-New San Antonio Market, 67-59, in the first game on Thursday, while the first game on Friday was rescheduled.
Results of Saturday’s game will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
THURSDAY
Bridge Capital 95 – David 20, Genese 15, Aparte 15, Bernardo 15, Capalad 9, Docs 8, Lilies 6, Solis 3, Gariguez 2, Ramos 2.
670 Rollers 77 – Norita 12, Asauo 11, Pelisamen 10, Factor 9, Raquepo 6, Quizon 6, Eugenio 5, Cruz 5, Laxamana 4, Viana 4, Ong 2, Babauta 2, Sablan 1.
Scoring by quarters: 24-14, 42-29, 70-49, 95-77.
FRIDAY
JTM Saipan 85 – Pastrana 31, Esdrelon 16, Rodrigues 10, Aldan 10, Moises 6, Broncano 4, Talania 4, Verdiflor 2, Rodriguez 2.
Choju 79 – F. Satur 24, Aguon 21, Dikito 12, V. Satur 7, Nekaifes 6, Mariano 4, Aguon 2, Quitugua 2, Pua 1.
Scoring by quarters: 17-22, 40-33, 63-59, 85-79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.