Annie La Fleur, FIBA Oceania National Federation and Sport Development manager, brought her extensive basketball IQ in the hopes to hand over the necessary tools and training for the Northern Marianas Basketball Federation, its coaches, referees, players, and partners in the CNMI.
Sixteen referees and a handful of coaches took advantage of the workshop in which La Fleur went over the rules and mechanics of two people officiating and three people officiating. She said there can be either two or three referees in the game of basketball, but in the Pacific, they’re trying to introduce a three-person format.
She said, “It’s a bit new to some of the officials here, but it’s something that I think will help them manage the game a little bit better.”
La Fleur said the main thing was for them to understand the rules and mechanics, movement on the court, and reporting to the benches.
Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation board member Marlene Lumabi said with coaching, La Fleur emphasized that what they want to look into is the game-based aspect. “There were drills—for example—a three-man weave is actually not something you use as a drill to practice games because you're not going to run in the game fast and run behind a person. Instead, those drills are what you would use as a warm up.”
At the end of each referee and coach session, the focus was on trying to build a pathway for the referees and coaches to not only local tournaments, but hopefully internationally as well. The goal, Lumabi said, is to move them up the ladder from school leagues, to club leagues, then into the national program.
“You’re only going to get better when you get out of your comfort zone.” Lumabi said they’re also on the lookout for more coaches, so the workshops were also a step in that direction.
La Fleur also conducted a coach's workshop for 42 Public School System physical education teachers and coaches. She said, “It was great to see them here. The curriculum taught them that you need to have a practice plan, you need to have activities within it, you need to be an effective teacher, you need to be able to communicate—and I think that just covers all sports.”
