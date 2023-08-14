The Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation is calling all businesses and government entities to sign up for the upcoming 2023 NMIBF Inter-Government/Business Basketball League beginning Sept. 18.
For those interested, the first meeting for the league is set for Aug. 29 at 5pm at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium conference room.
The technical meeting and deadline for rosters, waiver forms, and entrance fees is on Sept. 14 at 5pm also at the Ada Gym.
The maximum number of teams is 10 and is a first pay first serve basis, with no reservations.
The format and rules for the tournament are as follows: It’s a round robin for the regular season which is set to start on Sept. 18 and end on Nov. 2; the Top 6 teams will advance to the double-elimination rounds for the playoffs, semifinals, and finals; the roster is capped at 18, but only 15 players are active per game; players must be working for the company for more than two months; and the company must provide employment verification or rosters signed by the human resources department.
The playoffs are scheduled for Nov. 4, with the championship game set for Nov. 16.
All games will take place in the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.
NMIBF president James Lee said, “I understand that both government and private sectors are struggling at the moment due to our current economic situation, however, this is a perfect opportunity for both sectors to give back to their employees for all their hard work and treat this as a team building.”
For any additional info or interested teams, please email nmibasketballfederation@gmail.com or attend their first meeting.
