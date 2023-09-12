High praises were given by CNMI national swim team head coach Richard Sikkel to the three CNMI national junior swimmers—Taiyo Akimaru, Jinie Thompson, and Kean Pajarillaga—who competed and broke their personal bests in the 9th FINA Junior World Championships in Netanya, Israel from last Sept. 4 to 9.
Sikkel said that “the championships was very successful. All three swimmers set all new PBs or new times for the [long course 50m].”
The trio swam against the best junior swimmers in the world—and although they didn’t come home with medals, they broke their personal bests and have gained experiences they are able to use in future competitions.
Sikkel said what the swimmers will take away from the competition is the “experience, figuring out how to best prepare for a race, the pre-race jitters, how to build a race, and enjoying their time together as a team and top swimmers their age.”
For Sikkel himself, he said it’s “the opportunity to pick other coaches' brains and watching how their swimmers train and prepare for their races is valuable information for me that I can apply back on Saipan. I make mental notes of stretching routines, warm ups, drills, etc. and pick the ones I think will benefit my swimmers.”
“There is always something new to learn,” said Sikkel.
When asked what’s next for CNMI’s aquaholics, Sikkel said they are preparing for the 2023 Pacific Games. He said, “We are bringing a large group of swimmers and for half of them this would be their first big race. So, getting them ready to race in the Solomons is our next focus. We rely on the experienced swimmers to help guide the younger swimmers with all the race prep.”
Sikkel met Cindy Vura, a technical official in the event, and also met with Team Solomon Islands during the championships. Vura is also officiating the Pacific Games. On their last day, the CNMI team watched the finals, took photos with other swimmers, swapped caps, and shirts.
Sikkel then thanked the Pacific Islands Club Saipan for the use of their lap pool, the Northern Mariana Islands Swimming Federation for their support and guidance, and World Aquatics for organizing the event, and the hundreds of volunteers who made them feel welcome.
For Thompson, she said the competition was an amazing experience. “I’m glad to say that I broke PB’s in all of my events. I’m only more motivated now to compete in future events and get faster.”
The Marianas High School student said that going into the competition, she wasn’t sure if she would beat any of her previous records because over the summer, she missed a month of training due to being off island for a program called National History Academy.
“When I came back, I was not conditioned and struggled to get back to where I was before I left. However, with the help of my coach I managed to get back my speed and gave all I had in each of my races,” she said.
She then thanked her family for pushing her to do her best, her coaches Christian Villacrusis, Sikkel, and her teammates.
Akimaru, for his part said, “Overall the competition went really well, I was able to beat all my personal bests. I felt really good during my practices before the races and I was confident that I would beat my personal best. Still, I was sad I couldn’t reach the national record for my 50m freestyle. Just need to practice more.”
Akimaru broke his personal best in the 100m butterfly with a time of 1:00.95, which was good for third in the heat overall. His previous PB was 1.02.70. In the 50m freestyle, he clocked in at 25.69 seconds for third place in the heat. His previous PB was 26.02 seconds; and in the 100m freestyle, he finished at 56.42 seconds.
For Thompson, she broke her PB in the 100m freestyle with a time of 1:08.52, with her previous PB of 1:09.45; She also recorded a new PB in the 50m butterfly with a time of 34.59 seconds. Her previous PB was 35.47 seconds.
She also recorded 40.10 seconds in the 50m breaststroke, 1:08.52 in the 100m Freestyle, and 31.03 seconds in the 50m freestyle.
Pajarillaga, on the other hand, broke the CNMI 200m backstroke record with a time of 2:16.69; competed in the 100m backstroke and finished with a time of 1:02.94; in the 50m backstroke, clocked in at 28.67; and in the 100m freestyle, he clocked in at 56.20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.