Checkpoint put a stop to Vik Team’s bid for a second win as they doused them with 3-pointers for a 115-72 blowout victory in the continuation of the Inaugural SMEC-SMLEC Invitational Basketball Tournament 2023 last Monday night at the Gualo Rai Basketball Court.
The league was on hold for most of last week due to rain and resumed Monday night, but with only one game as the first game was also rained-out.
Checkpoint had the stop sign up for the whole game as Vik Team always fell short at the end of each quarter. Shots from deep 3-point territory allowed Checkpoint to pull into the lead quickly.
Chioni Dela Cruz opened the game up with a 3-pointer, followed by multiple 3-pointers by Jack Aranda in the first quarter alone, for a 24-18 lead. Dela Cruz ended up being the star of the game as he put up 28 points—the most from both teams.
Aranda also racked up a lot of points with 21 as he and Dela Cruz terrorized Vik Team’s defense with shots from 3-point range. Aranda had five 3-point shots while Dela Cruz had six.
Their teammates Jeff Castro and Carlo Castillo also carried their weight with 12 points each as they went a different route through field goals and aggressiveness within the paint. Castillo did shoot two 3-pointers of his own.
Meanwhile, Vik Team were struggling to get their attempts in and the duo of Joseph Torres and San Devero had to inch their way to at least lessen the gap that Checkpoint was putting between them.
However, even with the duo’s 14 points each plus Jeff Castro’s 12 points, it was not enough to catch up to the speedy Checkpoint crew.
Checkpoint made a pit stop in the third quarter and revved into action with their offense and defense as they pulled away into the lead, 77-59. Vik Team could not catch up to Checkpoint’s clean shot, after clean shot, and ended the game with a 43-point deficit.
Checkpoint 115 – Dela Cruz 28, Aranda 21, Castro 12, Castillo 12, Kim 9, C. Santos 9, K. Santos 9, G. Camacho 8, J. Camacho 4, Yanto 2, Sablan 1.
Vik Team 72 – Torres 14, S. Devero 14, Castro 12, I. Devero 10, Gontar 5, Nicodamus 5, Apasan 4, Reyes 4, De Dios 2, Montes 2.
Scoring by quarters: 24-18, 52-37, 77-59, 115-72.
