Checkpoint and The Game-Eats Easy put on a show against their opponents in the open division of the Inaugural SMEC-SMLEG Invitational Basketball Tournament 2023 at the Gualo Rai Basketball Court.
The undefeated Checkpoint team resumed their rescheduled game last Sunday and defeated the 670 Rollers in a blowout, 93-51, for their fourth straight win.
Although they first played last Monday, Checkpoint got back on track and carried their momentum to still win the game six days later thanks to the help of Keith Santos and Coby Santos.
Keith Santos scored 17 points while Coby Santos wasn’t too far behind with 15 markers of his own. The double-digit haymakers of the Santos boys were more than enough to blow the Rollers out of the court.
Chioni Dela Cruz added 13 points to the series of attacks by Checkpoint—with their biggest lead of the game at the end of the second quarter, 51-21.
The Rollers tried to get their boys back into business but none of them were solidly landing their shots. Gino Asauo tried to take the helm and steer them back on course with his 9 points, but was only assisted by another single-digit effort from John Kae Raquepo with 8 markers .
By the end, Checkpoint had put a stop on the Rollers’ game for a 42-point deficit, and claimed their fourth win in their current undefeated run.
Meanwhile, in The Game and Winners Group matchup last Saturday, The Game slipped past 85-72 for their second win.
Winners Group’s Jeter Medina was a ball-to-basket magnet as he tried to lead his team with a game high 33 points. Ryan Llave also contributed from the 3-point line for 20 points—but the duo was overshadowed by The Games’ teamwork and quick passing abilities.
The Game was down by 1 point heading into the second quarter, 14-15, but quickly regrouped and their lead only went up from there.
The Games’ Ervin Villarin’s 19 points and J.R. Galang’s 18 complementing markers—along with the rest of the team’s contribution gave them an edge. DJay Ong’s crucial points from the free throw line and a big 3-pointer at the end of the game ensured their lead was big enough for the win.
Last Thursday, Lakay-New San Antonio Market won their second game as they defeated Long Shot, 75-64, in the masters division. The open division game was rescheduled.
In the second game last Saturday in the masters division, Blue Haus bagged their third win after they beat Win Pacific, 82-74. In the other open division games last Sunday, Choju finally won a game after they defeated Vik Team, 91-86; and Solid North took their third win after they defeated Home Smart, 77-68.
First Game
Checkpoint 93 – K. Santos 17, C. Santos 15, Dela Cruz 13, G. Camacho 8, Castillo 8, Flores 6, Sablan 6, Kim 6, Esmores 4, Castro 3, Yanto 3, J. Camacho 2, Quan 2.
670 Rollers 51 – Asauo 9, Raquepo 8, Norita 6, Pelisamen 6, Sablan 4, Ong 4, Cruz 4, Factor 2, Eugenio 2, Babauta 2, Viana 2, Laxamana 2.
Scoring by quarters: 24-7, 51-21, 65-39, 93-51.
Second Game
The Game-Eats Easy 85 – Villarin 19, Galang 18, Sablan 8, Basa 8, Ong 7, Mizutani 6, Deleon Guerrero 6, Chua 4, Ferrari 4, Fitial 3, Atalig 2.
Winners Group 72 – Medina 33, Llave 20, Romo 9, Mejarita 8, Flores 2.
Scoring by quarters: 14-15, 44-25, 67-49, 85-72.
