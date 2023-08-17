The CK Saints and Winners Group crushed their respective foes in the continuation of the Inaugural SMEC-SMLEG Invitational Basketball Tournament 2023 Tuesday night at the Gualo Rai Basketball Court.
Both in the open division, the CK Saints won against IT&E in a blowout, 122-45, while the Winners Group won over Priority Care, 87-71.
The Saints glided through the court with ease as their speedier and younger roster overpowered IT&E from the get-go.
By the end of the first quarter, the Saints were up by 14 points and looked to lengthen that lead in the next. Leo Galarse and Dom Blas were a force to be reckoned with in the second quarter as they made most of the shots they took and blew up the Saints’ lead to a staggering 43-point deficit.
The already gassed out IT&E crew only put up 7 points in the second quarter and was a 64-21 game by the third.
IT&E’s Rodjay Macaraig tried to dig out of the hole his team was in, but with 11 points, it was the most their team had. Jhaypee Jose contributed 7, while Billy Natividad had 6 markers.
The Saints just won’t stop putting up numbers as Luizi Reyes had 23, while Galarse scored 20. Blas had 17 markers of his own, while Brad Palacios banked in 13. The third quarter was a no-fly zone for IT&E as they shot only 7 points for a huge 92-28 Saints lead.
IT&E fared better in the last quarter as they shot 20 points, but even before then, it was a little too late.
In the first game of the night, Winners came out on top against Priority Care, thanks to Jeter Medina’s 34 points.
His teammate John Mejarito had the second most points by a long shot with 12, while Dhonald Romo made 10.
It was a pretty tight game heading into the second quarter, with Priority Care in the lead by three, 21-19, but that came to an end in the second when Winners came barging in with more accurate shots.
By the end of the second, Winners were up by 7 points. Priority Care’s Steve King was still the king of the court for their team as he made 30 of the team’s 71 points, but his effort was all in vain as his teammates did not have his back.
The Winners’ defense tightened throughout the game and just made shot after shot to free themselves from Priority Care’s try for a comeback in the third quarter for a somewhat close, 61-57 game in favor of the Winners.
However, Winners’ Dhonald Romo ensured this time around that they will live up to their team's name as he made multiple baskets in the last minutes of the game and pulled away from Priority Care for the W.
First Game
Winners 87 – Medina 34, Mejarito 12, Romo 10, Flores 6, Rebusquillo 6, Roncal 6, Ilave 4, E. Banayos 3, Danipog 2, M. Banayos 2, Regacho 2.
Priority Care 71 – King 30, Duenas 18, Agulto 7, Maratita 4, Taimanao 4, Reyes 3, Mafnas 3,
Scoring by quarters: 19-22, 41-34, 61-57, 87-71.
Second Game
CK Saints 122 – Luizi Reyes 23, Leo Galarse 20, D. Blas 17, Palacios 13, Tudela 10, Brennan 9, Ybanes 8, Thongaran 6, LJ Reyes 4, E. Blas 4, Manibusan 4, Mendiola 4.
IT&E 45 – Macaraig 11, Jose 7, Billy Natividad 6, De Guzman 5, Giron 4, Brian Natividad 3, Pineda 3, Tapay 2, Kiseo 2, Divinagracia 2.
Scoring by quarters: 28-14, 64-21, 92-28, 122-47.
