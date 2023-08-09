Throughout the month of July, the CNMI Disability Sports Festival had a successful launching of activities back on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.
After a four-year break, the CNMI-DSF Organizing Committee, led by Public School System Athletics director Nick Gross and the Center for Living Independently, were able to bring activities to each island, as it could not bear to let another year go by without having the sports festival in place for the residents to enjoy.
“The return of the Disability Sports Festival was a highlight of 2023 and our collective return to normalcy in the CNMI. First and foremost, I would like to extend the Organizing Committee’s gratitude to all that participated, the Disability Network Partners, and most especially all of our sponsors that supported the return of the festival. Although we’ve just completed all three events, the OC is already looking to 2024 and making plans to ensure the sustainability of this meaningful, annual event and discussing how best to move forward, ensuring opportunities for all,” Gross said.
The organizing committee received positive feedback from participants. One CLI consumer commented that the activities were not too hard and he enjoyed playing sitting volleyball since they used a balloon instead of an actual volleyball because it felt safer to play the game. He added he liked how sports were available both indoors and outdoors. Disc golf was his favorite because even though he wasn't really good at it, he had a lot of help and guidance and was able to learn how to play the sport.
“I really appreciated the disc giveaway and the medal we received after playing the sports. I have dogs at home, and we can use the discs to play fetch on our walks at American Memorial Park. I'm excited for the next DSF,” the CLI consumer added.
Another CLI consumer shared that this year's festival was very good for her and she is happy they all got together and enjoyed the activities. She really liked that we got to play with other individuals with disabilities whom they don't usually see at the center, like the younger kids.
Overall, the 2023 CNMI-DSF welcomed over 150 participants. On Saipan, the festival was celebrated at the Marianas High School gym and had 110 participants. Tinian’s celebration had more than 25 participants at the Tinian Gymnasium, while Rota’s festival was held at the Sinapalo Man’amko Center with 20 participants. With each event having its unique level of participation and competitiveness, the organizing committee is excited to continue their work in planning future festivals.
“The festival was really fun. As a person who is blind, I was happy that I still got the chance to play the games even when I cannot see. There were people guiding me and I really appreciated that,” a CLI consumer commented.
"I enjoyed the sports festival. It was my first time and I liked playing all the activities. The sitting volleyball was good. It was nice to sit and play. Someone in my group was in a wheelchair and I enjoyed helping them play the game with us. I'm a team leader here at CLI and I'm happy I was able to help someone else have fun too,” said another CLI consumer.
Meanwhile, the CNMI-DSF Organizing Committee would like to express its gratitude to the following sponsors: Office of the Governor- Grants Management Office, Tan Siu Lin Foundation, Department of Fire and Emergency Management Services (Saipan, Tinian and Rota), Senate President Edith DeLeon Guerrero, Sen. Dennis Mendiola, Office of Speaker Edmund Villagomez, Vice Speaker Joel C. Camacho, Floor Leader Edwin K. Propst, Rep. Vincent S. Aldan, Rep. Roman C. Benavente, Rep. Angelo A. Camacho, Rep. Manny T. Castro, Rep. Joseph A. Flores, Rep. Marissa Flores, Rep. Thomas John Manglona, Rep. Julie Ogo, Rep. Malcolm C. Omar, Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas, Rep. Denita K. Yangetmai, Rep. Diego Vincent Camacho, Office of Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan and team, Office of Rota Mayor Aubrey Hocog and team, Board of Parole, Department of Corrections Outreach Program, Department of Community and Cultural Affairs, Island Bath & Ceramics, JG Sablan Ice & Water, Calvo’s Enterprises, Kin & Rit Enterprises, Marianas High School, Tinian Gymnasium, Tinian Municipal Council, Rota Municipal Council, Rota Aging Center, Babauta Family, Virgie’s Dress Shop, and Kailana Diaz King.
For inquiries or to support upcoming related events, contact CLI at 670-322-4303/04. (PR)
