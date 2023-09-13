CNMI national soccer team captain and goalkeeper Christopher Aninzo has a scheduled knee surgery on Sept. 25 and is in need of help for the medical costs.
The 23-year-old had undergone an MRI in Japan a couple of weeks ago for an injury he sustained about eight weeks ago during a national game. The results of the MRI indicated a complex knee injury which would highly likely end the career of an athlete.
Aninzo said the MRI specified that his anterior cruciate ligament and posterior cruciate ligament are ruptured and that his medial and lateral meniscus are torn.
“Due to the severity of the injury, I am unable to play soccer unless the knee surgery is performed,” said Aninzo.
The surgeon qualified to perform the complex procedure has an availability on Sept. 25, 2023 and surgery cost equate to $30,000. “Although I am doing all I can to save and prepare for this, I am writing to you to ask for your support and advice mentally, prayerfully, and/or financially,” he said.
The Gold’s Gym personal trainer does not have a GoFundMe account, but is accepting donations via PayPal at christopheraninzo18@gmail.com
Aninzo, also a goalkeeper coach for the national team, remains hopeful and said “If I am able to miraculously undergo this surgery, I hope to share this experience with players who may face similar situations or who may need future guidance and encouragement.”
“I believe that things happen for a reason and that this setback is just a part of my story for when I make my comeback. What I am going through would take a miracle and all the support from people close to me whom I trust most. Going through this journey will allow me to continue to inspire and share my personal experiences to athletes in the CNMI. This setback has opened my eyes to understanding more about myself and is teaching me to deal with situations that are not in my control. At the same time, my current situation is teaching me to stay positive despite the devastating news,” said the soccer player of 13 years.
“Your thoughtful assistance and generosity, in any way, would be greatly appreciated as I set out to make a meaningful impact for athletes to follow,” he said.
If you have any questions regarding his surgery or would like to get in contact with him, call (670)-484-4483 or email christopheraninzo18@gmail.com.
