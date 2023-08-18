At the cusp of fútbol history, the CNMI—like the rest of the world—is torn between Spain and England in the Women’s World Cup finals set for this Sunday, Aug. 20.
Ironically, although both are powerhouse nations in the world’s most popular sport, they have yet to win the coveted Cup—as England finally broke a 57-year finals drought—while this is the first appearance ever for Spain. But after stellar performances by The Red Ones and the Lionesses, they’ve taken the fútbol world by storm, silenced the haters, and captured the hearts of many.
After CNMI favorite Japan was dealt a crushing defeat in a close game against Sweden take a look at who CNMI fútbol fans are now rooting for.
- - -
“I am going for Spain in the World Cup. I am Puerto Rican and Mexican so Spanish is in my blood! I can’t help but root for them. At the end of the day though I am here for great football so when I see great plays and great goals, I will cheer no matter what! BIBA ESPAÑA!”
—Moriah Sablan, MPU Women's midfielder/forward and MPU board vice president
“I want England to win because I know some of the players and I like how they play. They make soccer look so easy. But for sure it's going to be a good match because Spain and England are both good teams. So, I'm definitely looking forward to a good match.”
—Andrei Kaithlyn Chavez, NMI Women's National Team midfielder
“For this Women's World Cup, I am rooting for Spain. Spain should win the Women's World Cup because of their exceptional teamwork, technical skills, and strong defensive strategies. Their consistent performance and dedication to promoting women's football make them deserving of the title. Additionally, Spain's diverse talent pool and passion for the sport showcase their potential to excel on the international stage.”
—Rizza Relucio, NMI Women's National Team forward
“I chose England because compared to Spain, they're more intense, quicker, and physical. When Spain played against Sweden, Spain started at a slow pace and only increased their pace in the last 20 minutes of the game. England maintained their intensity throughout the whole tournament and individually, they're very talented and creative.”
—Christy Villaflor, soccer camp administrator
“I was going for Australia but I believe they lost to England. I'll go for England since they beat my team and It'll be their first World Cup Championship.”
—Jonathan Sugatan, Hopwood Middle School Leadership Corp instructor
“I was rooting for home team Aussies but got knocked out last night. Will be rooting for Spain in the finals. Well, both are blue- blooded soccer nations where it’s not just a hobby but a way of life. Interestingly though, both have never been to the world cup finals. Both play a lot of small ball possession with England being a bit more physical. Still going for the Spaniards though. Go España.”
—Elias Rangamar, Northern Marianas Athletics coach
“Spain, double or nothing. It’s honestly hard to choose between the two but I’m just a tiny bit inclined to choose Spain because England knocked out my team.”
—Lia Rangamar, CNMI PSS Athletics Program sports coordinator
“Spain all the way! Payback for last year’s loss to England in the European Championship quarterfinals!”
—Nick Gross, CNMI PSS Athletics Program director
