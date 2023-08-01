With the late July showers putting a damper on outdoor sports in the CNMI, only one game was completed in the Saipan Baseball League U12 Baseball Tournament last Saturday at the Miguel “Tan Ge” Pangelinan softball field in Susupe.
Before the rain came, the Comets flew over the Blue Jays, 16-6, while the second game between the Little Cubs and Twins was rained out, and the last game between the Braves and Toros was postponed.
The Comets streaked through the field in the form of consecutive runs for their second win of the tourney.
Although the Blue Jays struck first in the first inning from runs made by the leadoff batter Kody Maratita then Kevin Maratita, followed by Scott Muna, the Comets replied with fervor in the next inning and put up seven runs.
Deren Benjamin heated things up for the icy Comets as he got a leadoff walk, followed by a single by Carmelo Pangelinan. Pangelinan, along with six more batters then rounded the bases after the Blue Jays’ pitching staff could not locate the strike zone and ended up walking seven consecutive Comets batters.
The Comets’ lead was four runs but the Blue Jays did not count themselves out yet. They scored three in the second thanks to runs from the bottom of their order—Treat Kaipat and Gunshiro Sasamoto. Kody Maratita then scored their third run for a 6-7 ball game.
However, the Comets pulled away in the next innings and brought home nine more runs as they capitalized on the Blue Jays’ lack of fire power, for a 10-run deficit win.
This Saturday, Aug. 4, if it’s not raining again, the Little Cubs and Twins will continue their game at 9:30am, with the Braves-Toros game right after.
After the round-robin games, there will be a one-game elimination for the playoffs.
SBL board member Shine Tenorio said that the SBL thanks Tracy Del Rosario and P.J. and Desiree Ngotel for their donation of baseball for the tourney.