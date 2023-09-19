ChaCha Ocean View Middle School Lancherus and Agape Christian School Torchbearers both took wins in the IT&E Interscholastic Boys Middle School Basketball League 2023-2024 last Friday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.
The Lancherus won over Mount Carmel School junior varsity, 26-7, while the Torchbearers claimed their second victim through MCS varsity in a close 25-23 final.
COVMS’ Liam Wilson, Tutum Jones, and Jevaughn Villagomez were a triple threat on the court as they shouldered most of their team’s points. Navigating through the paint was light work for the Lancherus, while the Knights could muster only a point in the first half via a free throw.
The Knights tried to recover and made 6 more shots that sank in the second half, but the Lancherus’ smothering defense and more accurate offense held them to just 7 points. The Lancherus scored 8 more points until the final buzzer rang.
The Torchbearers had a tougher time against the Knights’ varsity team, but a clutch field goal by Daniel Yang broke the 23-23 tie in the last seconds of the game.
Yang was the leading scorer for the Torchbearers with 16 points as he was open most of the time and had the most accurate baskets. He ably supported by Raffy Cai’s 9 points.
For the Knights, James Matsumoto tore through the court with his 11 markers and was assisted by David Apatang, Arstin Tagabuel, and Dylan Niric.
In other results, Hopwood Middle School varsity took on their junior varsity team and won, 32-9; and Saipan International School won over Tanapag Middle School via forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.