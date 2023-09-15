Despite being a newcomer in the brown belt division in the sport of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, NMI born-and-raised Marilyn Cruz swept the competition for the gold medal in the 2023 World Master IBJJF Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada, which was held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.
Cruz was promoted to brown belt just four months ago and has already made waves in the light featherweight, brown belt, 118-lb division after she won all four matches in the competition via submissions.
Second place was Diosana Frigo, who Cruz took down via the knee-bar. Tied for third place after Cruz took them down by ankle-lock and bow and arrow choke were La’Catherine Transleau and Kaisa Yli-Paunu.
The Kagman High School alumnae said that she had the most matches in her division because she was new and had lower rankings.
This is Cruz’s third world title as a brown belt; she won her second title in 2022 as a purple belt and her first world title as a blue belt in 2019.
The 30-year-old said of the competition, “It was a tough tournament in a new weight class and new competitors. I’m proud of this achievement because of the challenges I overcame and because I have been training diligently for a world title.”
“I want to send a huge thank you to my sponsors who are very involved in my ability to compete: Lone Fox Bistro & Lounge, Guam Nutrition & Fitness Coach, and Project Row, my family and friends for the support, and my teammates in San Diego.”
Her next competition is the No-Gi Pan American Championship in Texas at the end of the month.
At age 24, Cruz started jiu-jitsu and she currently trains under the tutelage of Baret Yoshida from Team Baret Submissions at The Training Center, San Diego. She’s been training with the same team for six years.
Cruz graduated high school in 2010 and college at the Northern Marianas College in 2013. She left for San Diego, California in 2015 and still resides there today.
