Dat’s It wrapped up their game quickly against Seaweed Vibes, 25-6, in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League last Sunday at the DanDan Softball Field.
T.J. Cruz of Dat’s It hit one out of the park in no time for a three-run shot at the top of the first inning, followed by another three-run home run by Kaipo Dikito for a 6-0 lead.
Seaweed Vibes didn’t do much in their at-bat and in Dat’s It’s turn again, scored two more runs for a big 8-0 lead.
Ikluk Masayos, pitcher of Seaweed Vibes, was the all-around man for his team as he hit a go-ahead grand slam home run to finally get them on the board, 4-8, in the second inning.
It seemed like Seaweed Vibes were turning things around, but Dat’s It had other plans and scored three more in the fourth inning. By this time, Seaweed Vibes had scored two more runs but were still down, 6-12.
When Seaweed Vibes turned cold in the fifth inning, that was it as Dat’s It took advantage with two more runs in the fifth, plus a whopping 11 runs in the last inning. Des Abraham, Rick Jones, and Derek Abraham contributed to the runs with a home run each in that inning alone.
Aimeliik Bat Boys 16, Just 4 Fun 7
The Bat Boys of Aimeliik toppled the once mighty Just 4 Fun as they handed them their first loss, 16-7.
Just 4 Fun struck first with three runs in the first inning, but the Bat Boys overtook with a four-run inning with the help of Irvin Saralu’s three-run home run.
Keith Kintol homered in the second for Just 4 Fun, but that was all the damage they could do in that inning. Just 4 Fun scored two more in the fourth, but was quickly silenced by Bat Boys pitcher Luis Iguel.
The Bat Boys then took advantage and scorched Just 4 Fun pitcher Nate Camacho with two runs in the third then six runs in the fourth for a 14-7 game.
Just 4 Fun could not make contact with the ball any further and the Bat Boys proceeded to add two more runs in the last inning for a final score of 16-7.
Blue Jays 12, No Choice 8
The Blue Jays finally recorded their second win as they defeated No Choice, 12-8.
The Blue Jays’ offense struck gold against No Choice pitcher Jeff Isaac as in the first inning, they scored six runs. Austin Piteg hit a two-run home run while Kyle Foreman and Adam Salalila got on base and scored on No Choice fielding errors.
No Choice was still silent through the fifth inning when they finally scored four runs off two home runs.
At this point though, the Blue Jays have already scored 12 of their runs and that was enough as No Choice were only able to add four more runs for a 12-8 final.
No Excuse 17, TuTuRamZ 6
No Excuse is still perfect in the season as they defeated TuTuRamZ, 17-6.
No Excuse are always on top of their game as they scored six in the first inning. In TuTuRamZ’s at bat, they scored one in the first, then two in the second from a two-run home run by Henry Reyes.
Three more runs came for No Excuse in their next at-bat however as Franko Nakamura hit a three-run home run to make it a 9-3 game.
Only three runs were made by TuTuRamZ in the next innings and No Excuse added eight more for a 17-6 final.
Results of the other games will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
