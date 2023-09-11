Larry Deleon Guerrero captured the Saipan Golfers Association August Ace of the Month Tournament last Aug. 27 at the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort east course
The 68-year-old former lawmaker shot a net score of 70 to humble all participants of the monthly swing-off. The 20-handicapper fired a gross of 90 following twin 45s in the front and back nines.
“I dedicate my winning the SGA August Ace to my fellow golfers, my family, and to all the people who love the sport,” he said.
Deleon Guerrero then attribute him emerging as the last man standing in the August Ace to his “physical and mental emphasis in making a decent shot on every hole of the game.”
He also thanked Mother Nature and the greenskeepers at the Kagman golf course for making it ideal to play the sport he absolutely loves that particular weekend.
“The weather was absolutely beautiful that Sunday so unlike the weather we are experiencing these past several days.”
Attorney General Edward Manibusan litigated his way to a second-place finish in the monthly competition with his 75 net following an 83 gross. The 8-handicapper shot 40 in the first nine holes and a 43 in the last nine.
Joe Demapan actually tied the president of the Commonwealth Federation of Golf Associations with his 75. He, however, lost via scorecard tiebreak. He carded a gross of 97 (50-47) and went down to 75 by virtue of his 22 handicap.
In the closest to the pin competition, Joe I. Sablan lorded it over hole No. 6, while Deleon Guerrero was without peer in hole No. 11. There were no winners in holes No. 4 and 15.
Tony Reyes brought out the lumber in hole No. 10 and ditto for Manibusan in hole No. 18 in the longest drive contest.
With his August win, Deleon Guerrero now joins our SGA 2023 Ace of Aces Qualifiers Ray Salas (January), Das Krishnan (February), Joe I. Sablan (March), Rick Kautz (April), Nick Sablan (May), and Tony Reyes (June).
The SGA 2023 August Ace of the Month Tournament was scheduled yesterday Coral Ocean Point. The SGA 2023 September Ace of the Month Tournament, meanwhile, is scheduled on Sept. 24 with the venue still to be determined.
