The early bird rate has been extended for the 2023 Marianas Tourism Golf Classic slated for Sept. 2, 2023, at LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort west course.
Tournament registration will remain at $120 until registration closes at 5pm on Aug. 30, 2023. Optional play is $30.
Proceeds of the tournament will help fund the education work of Marianas Tourism Education Council, a non-profit which focuses on community outreach, and school tourism MY WAVE (Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically) Clubs.
Hole-in-one prizes at the tournament are a 2023 Honda HRV Sport from Joeten Motors, $5,000 cash from Island Training Solutions, $5,000 cash from Triple J Saipan, and a $10,000 shopping spree from Top Shelf Wines & Spirits. Other major sponsors include Bird Island Sponsors Hawaiian Rock Products and Bank of Guam. Grotto Sponsors are Bridge Capital LLC and RNV Construction.
“We’re putting the final touches on the arrangements for the tournament on Sept. 2, and we encourage everyone to sign up before the registration deadline on Aug. 30,” said tournament committee chair and MTEC board secretary Martin Duenas. “And big si Yu’us ma’ase, olomwaay, and thank you to our generous sponsors for believing in the mission of MTEC to educate our youth about the tourism industry…we couldn’t do this tournament with you.”
The tournament is open to 144 players. No refunds will be issued after Aug. 25. Registration—including payment—is accepted at LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort (credit card or cash only) and the Marianas Visitors Authority office (cash or check only) on Beach Road, Garapan, in the Gold Beach Hotel building. Checks should be made payable to Marianas Tourism Education Council. Registration forms and sponsorship details are now available on The Marianas Calendar at www.mymarianas.com.
The tournament format will be medal play. Flight categories are Championship (0-5), A Flight (6-10), B Flight (11-16), C Flight (17+), Ladies, Senior (ages 55-60), and Super Senior (ages 61 and above). Showtime on Sept. 2 is 6am with a shotgun start at 7am. The awards luncheon will immediately follow the tournament.
For more information, contact Marianas Tourism Golf Classic Committee chair Martin Duenas at mduenas@mymarianas.com or committee member Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or call 1.670.664.3200/1. MTEC marks its 22nd anniversary this year. (PR)
