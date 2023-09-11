It’s that time of the year again—the early morning dew, fresh air flowing through the freshly cut grass, and school children running on a Saturday morning—all signaling the start of the All Schools Cross Country season.
The heavy lightning and thunderstorm the night before didn’t put a damper on the runners of the PSS/NMA All Schools Cross Country 2023-2024 season as they took to the CPA Airport Field last Saturday morning for the first qualifier.
It was early, wet, and cold—the kind of dawn when most kids were still tucked under their warm blankets—especially on a weekend. But not the young cross country athletes. That morning, the Saipan International School Geckos traversed the course like any regular and sunny day and swept the elementary school boys and girls division.
In the boys division, SIS garnered 20 points for first place; second place was Brilliant Star School with 38 points; and third place was San Vicente Elementary School with 56 points.
Cross country is similar to golf in that the lowest score wins.
SIS girls also dominated the elementary school girls division with 17 points; second place was BSS again with 28 points; and third place Mount Carmel School with 40 points.
In the individual boys standings, first place was SIS’ Gabriel Walsh at 7:36; second place was Beau Bauer from Grace Christian Academy at 7:37; and third place was SIS’ Ezra West at 7:42.
For the girls, BSS’ Lovell Spaeth took first place at 7:48; second place was Kaylen Taflinger from GCA at 8:08; and third place was Lucy Thomson from BSS at 8:23.
Dr. Ron Snyder, SIS headmaster and meet director, said of the first qualifier, “I am extremely proud of how our sport is developing. In the past, the stormy weather would have driven away athletes but we had more than 200 runners and their parents show up pre-dawn in the pouring rain to compete. What a great turnout and support for this amazing sport!”
He then added, “I was disappointed that ACS didn't show up. The HS boys division will be a tight competition this year between ACS and MHS and I was hoping for a bit of a preview.”
As a coach, Snyder said he is very proud of the Geckos. “It was a brilliant first day with five out of six of the gold medals in the individual awards and four out of six of the team championships.”
He said that this is the 30th year anniversary for SIS and is looking forward to some strong competition in all the meets. “We are also celebrating with the wider community and have ordered participation medals for all participants in the Gecko 5000 this year. It should be a great meet but next up is the AMP Invitational hosted by Run Saipan. We are setting it up following the Star Wars Day run so that the kids won't be on the street at all. It should be a fast and fun race!”
The next qualifier is this coming Saturday, Sept. 16, hosted by Run Saipan at the American Memorial Park; the SIS Gecko 5000 at Banzai Cliff is on Sept. 30; the Kagman High School Invitational at ChaCha Ocean View Middle School is on Oct. 7; and the championship is set for Oct. 14 at the Saipan Country Club at Saipan Vegas.
Results of the middle school and high school division will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.