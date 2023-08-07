In celebration of International Beer Day last Aug. 4, over 50 beer guzzling runners took on the 2nd Annual Michelob Ultra Beer Mile 2023 challenge—all while trying to keep the contents of their stomachs from coloring the course.
Matthew Giovannoni and Rosemarie Chisato came out as the drunken masters of their respective divisions last Friday at the Saipan Vegas Country Club.
The runners had to drink one beer, run 400m, drink another beer, run 400m, drink a third beer, run 400m, drink a fourth beer and then take another 400m loop to finish the course.
Giovannoni finished the race at an impressive 7:40.05 and set the new course record, while Chisato came in at 10:33.10.
Second place in the men’s division was last year’s champion Leith Poole at 8:17.72 and Michael Mancao came in a close third place with 8:31.67.
After Chisato in the women’s division was Kerri Bauer at 11:10.71, and third place was Ann Bang with a time of 12:05.97.
Tammy Ackerman, who was the women’s division champion last year, led the way this year until the fourth and last lap when she had to take a detour into the jungle to let go of some beer. She then had to run an extra lap, so she ended up giving way to Chisato for first place.
Giovannoni said after the race that he didn’t join last year, but decided to show up this year and said it was fun. It was a close race between him and last year’s champion Poole and Giovannino that “he was right there behind me the entire time and it was my motivation.”
The 37-year-old said that he is a regular beer drinker, with Busch as his beer of choice and said that he will definitely join next year’s race. He said that he would recommend the race to people as “they could just come out and walk it, they don't have to run. It’s fun.”
When Chisato was asked how she completed the race without puking, she said "I just pace myself and during my training, I'm always full. I just enjoyed it and had so much fun."
Both Giovannoni and Chisato won a weekend for two Friday and Saturday nights in the Saipan Vegas hotel family rooms with free unlimited golf (subject to availability) and a $25 free play voucher for the game room courtesy of MarPac. All runners went home with a custom Beer Mile 500ml glass mug.
Run Saipan secretary/treasurer Dr. Ron Snyder said the turnout was lower than last year, but that the spectator participation was a lot higher.
As the organizer and a participant of the race, Snyder said “I really enjoyed it personally. When I finished my lap, I was amazed that I was in third place. Unfortunately, drinking a beer fast when I am out of breath is not a skill that I have. The results were very interesting. Some of the best runners on the island did not finish in the Top 5 or even the Top 10. It is a very different skill set for this race.”
He added that the race for third was “amazing and definitely a crowd pleaser.”
Snyder thanked Michelob Ultra and Saipan Vegas Country Club, while Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. thanked Run Saipan officials, MarPac, DTE Endurace, Northern Marianas Athletics, Marianas Variety, and Saipan Tribune.
