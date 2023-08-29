With 44 entries in the 5th ISLA Association Mafuti Derby, it was just in the ballpark of anticipated boats for the derby last Saturday at the Smiling Cove Marina.
The derby’s organizer, I Sanhalom Laguna Anglers Association, and its president, Keith Kintol, said that the weather and event turned out great.
“The event was great. ...We were monitoring a weather system throughout the week—to see if the weather for the boaters would be favorable,” he said in an interview after the event.
In the derby, the youth came out to play and fish, so Kintol said they made sure that they were all safe out there. “It was a good day. It was nice and calm in the morning and this afternoon, the wind picked up, but it was manageable,” he added.
The first-place prize that went to Edward Diaz and his boat, the Nibbler, was $1,000; his crew also won the Mike’s Cup for the most total weight for another $700; second place of $700 went to WTF Where’s the Fish, captained by Frank Pangelinan; third place of $500 went to Atalig 3 J’s, captained by Joseph Atalig; fourth place of $300 went to Ina-ka, captained by Edward C. Sablan; and fifth place of $200 went to Team Sunrisers, captained by Ray Santos.
The side bet that went to the boat Golden Dream, captained by Frederic Guintu, received $720.
ISLA Association is composed of seasoned anglers who enjoy and appreciate fishing. They aim to promote awareness of the natural resources found in the lagoon, and to employ practical conservation efforts to maintain healthy fish populations.
ISLA Association thanks all their sponsors for their generous donations and support of the derby.
The sponsors of the event were the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor; Rep. John Paul Sablan (Ind-Saipan); Turnkey Solutions; All Star Sporting Goods; Borderline; Fishing Tackle; Bridge Capital LLC.; Peska Tackle; MidPac Napa Auto & Truck Parts; Environmental Services LLC; Ginen Marianas; Saipan Apparel; SP Dancoe & Associates; Marianas Variety; RoilSoil; Docomo Pacific; LandMark Realty; House Speaker Edmund Villagomez (Ind-Saipan); Inas Kitchen; Kets Kitchen; J’s Restaurant; Marianas Arsenal; Lanchu’n Jack; Island Image & Motion; Joeten Superstore; Joeten Motors; Atkins Kroll Toyota; Marianas Visitors Authority; MarPac Inc.; Commonwealth Co.; Galaxy; Sushi Spot; Micronesian Marine; 670 Rocksteady Shop; D&Q Distributors; Fresh Factory; Saipan Apparel; The Hookup Dispensary; Herman’s Bakery; Poki Yaki; Emma Itibus; Aqua Smith; Triple J Wholesale; Pacific Auto & Lube; True Vale/YCO; Take Care Insurance; Kumoi Farms; Saipan Surf Company; Galuti Club; The Hut; Caravan; Hagu Real; Jonny’s Bar & Grill; Ana Roberto; and KKMP.
