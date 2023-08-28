In the continuation of the Northern Marianas National Paddling Sports Federation season, V1 paddlers took to Kilili Beach for a 6-mile race last Saturday.
First place in the open women category was Momoko Halstead who came in at 1:13:30.25, while the only other paddler, Erryne Dasalla, came in second with a time of 1:20:03.11.
The open men category was dominated by Carter Aldan, with the fastest time of 54:48.17; second was Joe Weaver at just under an hour as well at 57:46.23; and third place went to Richard Salas with a time of 1:01:11.68.
In the junior boys category, Philip Aldan took first place by just a few seconds with a time of 57:52.10, while second place went to Tyler Andrew who finished at 57:57.88. Third place went to Jermaine Salas at 59:19:95.
For the relay race held last July 22, Carter and Weaver took first place; Aldan and Andrew were first in the junior category; and Halstead took second place with her partner Elaine Sablan.
The Northern Marianas National Paddling Sports Federation season began last July 8 with a V6 distance race.
The season will end with a bang on Sept. 23 and 24 as the V1 open men/women and junior paddlers will take on the 500m sprints.
V6 open men/women and mixed paddlers will also race in the 500m and in the 1,500m sprints.
There will also be a V12 open men/women and mixed paddlers 500m race. Awards for the Top 3 finishers will be given on Sept. 24.
