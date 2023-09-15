Hopwood Middle School Hilitais’ and Dan Dan Middle School Tottots’ varsity basketball teams drew first blood in the start of the IT&E Interscholastic Boys Middle School Basketball League 2023-2024 last Wednesday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.
The Hilitais took on ChaCha Ocean View Middle School Lancherus and ran them down to a 29-13 game.
Both teams were equally matched as both teams were still getting their footing in the first few minutes. The Lancherus’ Liam Wilson was a one-man show as he scored the majority of his team's points. Wilson was fouled early on for two free points, then followed it up with a 3-pointer. His teammate Payton Pangelinan added two markers for six points in the first half.
However, the Hilitais overpowered the Lancherus with their clean passes and more accurate shots at the basket. Jay Ruwayngeg and Jequinn Lizama were an unstoppable duo in the first half as they scored a combined 14 points. They led, 16-6, at the end of the first half after another field goal by Zuriel Abejo.
By the second half, the Hilitais knew who to cut off from the ball. Wilson was well guarded and only made 2 more points. Meanwhile, the Hilitais went on to score 13 more points, while the Lancherus added just 4 more after Wilson.
The Tottos varsity team made light work of Mount Carmel School’s junior varsity team after holding them to a lopsided, 74-5 final.
This game was not evenly matched as the Knights were held to just 5 points throughout the game. Xin Lei Song scored 2 points, while Elijah Dela Cruz went deep for a 3-point shot.
The Tottots’ Dane Tibayan went on to score 36 points, followed by 18 markers of Algelle Surima. Five other Tottots combined for 20 points.
In other results, Fransisco M. Sablan Middle School trounced HMS JV, 43-5, and Agape Christian School blanked Saipan Community School, 36-0.
