If Maribel Igitol was playing America’s pastime, she’d be pitching a perfect game in the 2023 Monster Energy Point Series after topping the Mama’s Class of the July competition last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.
That gives the 37-year-old teacher from Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School five straight wins in the last five editions of the Marianas Racing Association races.
Her 50 points last Sunday gives her 250 points for the year, which is way ahead of the 172 points of her closest pursuer, Merissa Rasa, who finished second last Sunday with 44 points. Marlybn Castro rounds up the Top 3 with 120 points.
Igitol said last Sunday’s race conditions were not perfect but okay so she’s happy to come out on top of both heats.
“It was a hot day. The track conditions were good. It wasn't too dusty because of the previous rainfall we had before the race.”
She added that the race was exciting because the Mama's Class merged with the Novice Class.
“Merissa Rasa and I got to ride with the guys and challenged ourselves more. We actually wanted to ride with the guys since it was just the two of us racing in the Mama's Class. I want to dedicate this race to all the other moms who want to ride. We're looking to get more moms on the track and just have fun!”
The Big Boy ATV Class, meanwhile, made its long-awaited debut this year with defending champion Christian “Hollywood” Camacho reasserting his dominance with 50 points. He was followed by Henry Camacho Sr. and Greg Clark with 42 points apiece.
In the Veterans Class, Dave Celis mirrored Igitol’s dominance in the division by also winning his fifth straight race for 50 points and also a perfect 250 points for the season.
Melvin Cepeda came in second with 44 points, while MRA president Charles Cepeda turned back the clock and got third place with 40 points. Melvin Cepeda is running second for the year with 194 points, while vacationing Cuki Alvarez dropped down to third with his 176 points.
Last but definitely not the least in the Expert Class, Shane Alvarez nipped Dave Celis in the second heat to win the July race. Both speedsters finished with 147 points with Ellery Cruz coming in third with 40 points.
Alvarez currently leads the division with 229 points, followed by Celis’ 197 and Cuki Alvarez’s 194 points.
