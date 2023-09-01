Maribel Igitol knew best as she swept the two-woman race in the Mama Class of the last race of the Marianas Racing Association season—the August 2023 Monster Energy Point Series Race at the Cowtown Race Track last Sunday.
Igitol took first place with 50 points, followed by Merissa Rasa’s 44 points.
The 37-year-old said she is “ecstatic” after completing the last race of the season. However, “my competitor gave me a run for my money. She held it down for the first couple of laps, and finally, I was able to catch up with her toward the last few laps during the last heat. That definitely pumped up my adrenaline.”
During their first heat, the track was slippery and muddy, Igitol said. “A muddy track is always fun but tricky,” she said. “During our second heat, the sun came out and the track was perfectly tacky. Everyone loves a tacky track!”
The Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School teacher found it “a very humbling feeling knowing that I completed another season of motocross racing with my daughter, Anella Igitol, and significant other, Byron Castro.”
Igitol said she’s only been racing for the past three years and that her ride for the past two seasons is a Monster Edition YZ125, which was a Christmas gift from two years ago. She said it’s definitely an upgrade to her first bike, a KX125.
She dedicated her win to the MRA, saying she is “thankful that they brought motocross back so my family and I are able to experience the adrenaline together.” She added, “Thank you to everyone who has helped us in any way or form since we started racing and a big shoutout to Team Naughty Natives.”
In the Big Boys ATV Class, Christian Camacho came out on top with a 50-point sweep; Greg Clark was second with 44 points; and Henry Camacho took third place with 40 points.
Dave Celis took first place with a sweep of 50 points in the Veterans Class; Melvin Cepeda came in second at 44 points; and Charles Cepeda capped the Top 3 with 40 points.
Results of the overall season winners will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
