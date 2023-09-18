Northern Mariana Islands College Sports is hosting the 4th Annual International Day of University Sport this Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Oleai Sports Complex track and field from 5pm to 7pm.
Ultimate frisbee, volleyball, and soccer are once again the main sports this year. Along with sports, there will be raffles and refreshments.
IDUS program lead Denise Myers invites the community to come out and get moving. “IDUS is truly a celebration of sport and wellness. It doesn't matter if you are a lifelong lover of sport or have never played a sport in your life, IDUS is a chance to come out and celebrate being active through sport,” she said.
She added, “Each year we try to build an even better event than last year. This year, the [Northern Marianas Athletics] is joining the fun by including long jump as well as a relay race!
“We rely on the support of volunteers and sports organizations to share their time and talents to make the event a great one,” said Myers.
NMICS, in association with The International University Sports Federation, Northern Marianas Sports Association, and Northern Marianas College, is hosting the 4th Annual International Day of University Sports celebration alongside over 100 other countries.
The annual celebration, which started in 2016, is the brainchild of FISU and endorsed by the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organization to promote sports, health and wellness, and community engagement among college students and other stakeholders.
FISU Oceania has 12 member countries known as National University Sport Federations.
Each federation differs in size, structure and resources, which include the NMI, American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Guam, Marshall Islands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa.
Contact NMI’s FISU program lead Denise Myers at denise.myers@marianas.edu for more information on the 4th Annual International Day of University Sport, or visit their Facebook page at Northern Mariana Islands College Sport or their Instagram page at nmi_collegesports.
