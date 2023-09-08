IT&E has renewed its sponsorship for the CNMI Public School System’s 2023-2024 Interscholastic Basketball League with a pledge of $10,000 on Wednesday.
IT&E said in a press release yesterday that it is keeping its commitment to the interscholastic basketball program after agreeing anew to be the title sponsor of the 2023-2024 season of the interscholastic league co-organized by the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation and the CNMI PSS.
This is IT&E’s third year of sponsorship and as the exclusive corporate sponsor, IT&E has pledged $10,000 to the league, which aligns with IT&E’s commitment to inspire, educate, and empower the youth.
"We are thrilled to support the interscholastic basketball league once more. In partnership with the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation and the CNMI Public School System, our aim is to create a positive impact on our young athletes and encourage them to aspire to greatness on and off the court,” said IT&E CNMI executive director Velma Palacios.
NMIBF president James Lee, for his part, said NMIBF is excited and grateful for IT&E’s sponsorship.
“With the 2023-2024 school year starting and interscholastic kicking off just right around the corner, NMIBF is excited and grateful to announce that IT&E is once again coming back in full support as the sponsor for the Interscholastic Basketball League.”
The league is set to kick-off on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with the IT&E Interscholastic Boys Middle School Basketball League 2023-2024.
Lee extends his thanks to IT&E and PSS.
