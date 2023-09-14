Annie La Fleur is the epitome of someone who started from the bottom and climbed her way to the top—and although she is back home in Australia, she has set some lasting impact on the people she has had the opportunity of meeting during her more than one week stay in the CNMI.
Along with her busy schedule of coaches and referee workshops and basketball clinics, the former basketball Olympian found time to meet and greet over 200 of Saipan’s high school students at Marianas High School and Saipan Southern High School as a guest motivational speaker.
What she wanted the students to take away from her life experiences was that, “It’s not going to be easy… There are going to be ups and downs—but it's what you do, when things are down that defines you. Do you just give up? Or do you find another way of getting there? There are always going to be challenges—it’s just what you do when a challenge happens.”
The retired WNBA player said that being a motivational speaker for the students was “truly amazing.”
She said it was nice talking about her life experiences and hardships that she overcame in hopes of positively impacting the students, but she said what touched her the most was when she received letters from some students thanking her.
La Fleur shared that one of the letters from a male student said, “Thank you, you’re my role model now. It's great to hear from somebody that didn’t have much, being able to achieve things. I hope you have a good time here on Saipan. And P.S., if you’re looking for a fishing spot, go to Smiling Cove.”
La Fleur, who loves fishing back home in Australia, said that the thank you letter was truly special not only for the tip, but also because the students didn’t have to do that, but they did anyway.
The FIBA Oceania National Federation and Sport Development manager said it actually made her think about the people in her life that have given her an opportunity and mentored her. “I reached out to one of them after that and I said ‘thank you for believing in me.’ I think it's important that you think about who has impacted you and tell them. We don't often tell people how much they mean to us and what they've done for us,” said La Fleur.
Destiny Pangelinan, a Marianas High School senior and member of the CNMI U17 basketball team, was at the La Fleur’s event and said that she had a lot of great advice.
“For someone who has so much experience in the basketball world, playing in the WNBA and playing against a lot of stars that we look up to here, it was really nice to hear her game experiences and the challenges that she faced throughout her journey,” said Pangelinan.
