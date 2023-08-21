The CNMI’s Jack Aranda has been appointed as its representative in the FIBA Foundation’s Youth Leadership Program as a FIBA Oceania youth leader.
Aranda is one of 17 leaders in the Oceania region chosen to represent their islands.
The program, in line with FIBA’s strategic objective to develop youth basketball, is to support the development of youth basketball leaders across Oceania.
Across the program, participants will cover a variety of topics including personal development, communication skills, teamwork, goal setting, diversity and inclusion, ethical leadership, and community engagement.
The 28-year-old said that he’s “extremely excited and honored to take part in this opportunity.”
When asked what he looks forward to in the program, he said “I really look forward to gaining leadership attributes. As a basketball player I believe leadership is a fun and challenging role, and as a competitor I’m always willing to learn from others in ways to shape my individual skills.”
The NMI Senior Men’s National Team captain then thanked Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation president James Lee.
The Marianas Visitors Authority event coordinator had to turn in an application reflecting his plans and thoughts about basketball and what he can do to help the youth through basketball and promote a healthy lifestyle.
Lee said of Aranda being chosen, “Jack had been the captain for the NMI senior men's national program for the past two years and had been an exceptional leader and role model to his peers. He had showcased his leadership by leading by example both on and off the court and not just with basketball but also in life.”
Lee added, “In my opinion he will be a great mentor to our future generations to come so I'm excited to see where this great opportunity by FIBA will lead him to.”
According to the FIBA website, the program was last held as a camp in 2016.
The year, it will consist of four online workshops in September, followed by a three-day intensive workshop from Oct. 20 to 22 in Auckland, New Zealand with Sarah Cowley, Inoke Niubalavu, Byron Vaetoe, and Olympian Annie La Fluer to share their insight and provide valuable mentorship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.