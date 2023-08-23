Veteran biker Joel Buco rolled his bike through the Suicide Cliff, Bird Island Lookout, Banzai Cliff, and Radar route the fastest in the second stage of the 2023 Hell of the Marianas held last Sunday.
With his top finish of 1:03:57 in this road bike race and series one’s time of 1:15:37, Buco leads the pack in both series for the fastet total time of 2:19:34
Second in series two is Rolando Gacayan with a time of 1:05:08; series one was 1:15:35 for a total time of 2:20:43.
Nap Dizon came in third fastest in series two with a time of 1:07:57; series one’s time was 1:19:31 for a total time of 2:27:28.
Ren Ren Gaviola is third overall in total time with 2:23:58, but came in fourth in this series with a time of 1:08:10; his series one time was 1:15:48.
Hernan Cristobal was fifth with a time of 1:09:10; series one time was 1:20:49 for a total time of 2:29:59.
In the 40 below category, Arvin Velasco led with his time of 1:05:36; second was Aladin Deocareza’s 1:13:28; and third was Roy Hernandez with a time of 1:28:47.
The 40-44 age group was dominated by Jay-Ar Barrios with a time of 1:13:11; his series one time was 1:20:41 for a total time of 2:33:52; Fred Remilloza came in second with 1:23:48; his series one time was 1:43:27 for a total time 3:07:15; and third was Rio “Pacman” Jacob with a time of 1:26:48.
Leo Baetiong came in first in the 50-54 age group with 1:10:52. In series one, he timed in at 1:19:13 for a total time 2:30:05; Renato Barros was second with a time of 1:36:46, improved from his 1:48:50 series one time, for a total time of 3:25:36; and last was Rusty Valino with a time of 1:19:55.
In the 55-59 age group, Noel Altamirano came in first with a time of 1:21:03; series one was 1:31:05 for a total time of 2:52:08; Nomer Mangalinao came in second with 1:28:02; series one was 1:31:49 for a total time of 2:59:51; and Bernard Laborce was third with a time of 1:42:03; series one was 1:31:39 for a total time 3:13:42.
Pax Guevarra came in first in the 60-65 age group with 1:17:45; series one time was 1:25:09 for a total time of 2:42:54; and Ponce Corotan came in second with 1:22:16; his series one time was 1:26:54 for a total time of 2:59:36.
Stephen Nutting was the lone racer for the 70-and-above category and finished at 1:46:37. His series one time was 1:44:37 for a total time of 3:31:14.
There was also a road bike women’s category with Jay Ann Felipe taking first place with a time of 1:25:51; Marjorie Ganacias was second at 1:32:13.
In the MTB category, Mike Aparte clocked in first at 1:15:59; his series one time 1:25:09 for a total time of 2:41:08; Bryan Ytac was second at 1:25:24; his series one time was 1:30:43 for a total time of 2:56:07; Angeles Alvarez was third at 1:25:29; his series one time was 1:38:40 for a total time of 3:04:09; and Boboy Aguilar came in last at 1:46:37; his series one time was 1:42:36 for a total time of 3:29:13.
In the 50-54 MTB category, Ricky Delos Santos was the only racer and came in with a time of 1:42:13; and in the 60-and-above category, Boboy Aguilar came in at 1:46:37; his series one time was 1:42:36 for a total of 3:39:13.
The third and last part of the series will be on Oct. 15 and will start at Radar before going to Suicide Cliff, Bird Island Lookout, Banzai Cliff, Suicide Cliff, Bird Island Lookout, Grotto, then returns to Banzai Cliff.
The 2023 Hell of Marianas series concludes with the 100-kilometer 2023 Hell of the Marianas Century Cycle on Dec. 2.
For more information, contact NMI Cycling Federation president Vince Seman at nmicycling@gmail.com.
