Run Saipan is inviting everyone on Saipan, the CNMI, the Marianas, Micronesia, the Pacific, the world and even visitors to our galaxy to join in the fun at the 2nd Annual Beer Mile sponsored by Michelob Ultra. Whether you want to throw your hat in the ring and join the run or just come as a spectator, it should be a great time.
International Beer Day is Aug. 4, 2023 and Run Saipan’s Beer Run will take place at 5:30pm at Saipan Vegas Country Club. The beer mile is equal parts gastric challenge and athletic endeavor and everyone 21 and older is welcome to join us. Help Run Saipan in its continuing attempt to redefine carbo-loading and spectators are welcome.
Sign up before Thursday to lock in your place at a lower rate and make history in this run, quick race. https://raceroster.com/events/2023/70407/the-run-saipan-beer-mile-23
The rules are simple: Drink one beer, run 400m, drink another beer, run 400m, drink a third beer, run 400m, drink a fourth beer and then take another 400m loop to finish the course. On the fourth lap, you will be rewarded with your race swag—a custom Beer Mile 500ml glass mug that you can drain and keep.
Marianas Pacific Distributors will be bringing prizes for the flight winners and Saipan Vegas will be awarding the fastest male and female runner with a weekend for two Friday and Saturday nights in the Saipan Vegas hotel family rooms with free unlimited golf (subject to availability) and an $25 free play voucher for the game room. As they start their fourth lap, each participant will receive a custom cut glass beer mug that they can take home and treasure forever.
Run Saipan reminds you to drink responsibly and not operate a motor vehicle when under the influence.
Last year, Leith Poole and Tammy Ackerman topped the inaugural Michelob Ultra Beer Mile after chugging four brewskis and running four 400m increments in times of 8:03 and 9:01, respectively.
A beer mile is a 1-mile race invented by Canadian runners in 1989. It combines the physical challenge of interval training with the skill of speed drinking. The beer mile required runners to consume a 12-oz. beer before each quarter mile lap, i.e. four beers and four laps. (PR)