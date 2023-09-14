Even the seemingly never-ending rainy weather was not enough to put a damper on the red-hot JTM as they won two games in a row in the Inaugural SMEC-SMLEG Invitational Basketball Tournament 2023 at the Gualo Rai Basketball Court.
JTM’s recent conquest was IT&E, 87-82, last Tuesday night and before that, they defeated 670 Rollers last Wednesday, 76-60. These wins handed JTM their third and fourth wins of the season with just one loss.
JTM led the first quarter mightily, with a hefty sum of points made by their starting five. It was a blowout of 10-0 until finally IT&E’s Brian Natividad broke through with a jumper from 3-point land. His back-to-back 3-pointers got them out of the single digit mark, but the majority of their attempts were a hit and miss, which allowed JTM to lead, 26-13.
The second quarter wasn’t any better for IT&E as they were still trying to explore the world of JTM’s speedsters and tight defense. Although, IT&E managed to maneuver better and bridged the gap a little closer, 44-61.
But JTM didn’t let up as Rodel Pastrana led them with 25 points. Carl Aldan contributed 16, while Elmer Esdrelon had 15 markers.
It was a closer battle in the fourth quarter as IT&E’s Rodjay Macaraig and Natividad tag-teamed and made rapid-fire shots to catch up with JTM in the last minutes. However, Pastrana was faster and made sure all his attempts sunk in—plus a foul on Kenneth Rodriguez and Vinz Rodriguez’s field goal ensured their win by just 5 points.
The on-and-off rainy weather over the past week has postponed many of the league’s games. Tuesday was the first night they were able to play two games.
The second game that night was The Game-Eats Easy’s blowout win over Priority Care, 100-76. Last Monday, Vik Team won against 670 Rollers, 99-84.
As of Sept. 12, the team standings in the open division Pool A are: Solid North 4-1; Easy Riders 3-0; Loving Hands 2-1; The Game 3-1; Priority Care 2-3; Winners Group 1-3; Socho 1-4; and Home Smart 0-3.
In the open division Pool B, Checkpoint is at 4-0; CK Saints 3-0; Vik Team 3-3; Choju 2-2; Bridge Capital 1-3; 670 Rollers 1-5, and IT&E 0-4.
Blue Haus still leads the masters division in wins with a 3-1 record; A Plus Team 2-0; JSN 2-0; Vizion 1-1; Legends 1-1; Lakay 1-1; Win Pacific 0-3; and Long Shot 0-3.
JTM 87 – Pastrana 25, Aldan 16, Esdrelon 15, Moises 10, Jonathan Broncano 6, Cirera 6, K. Rodriguez 5, V. Rodriguez 2, Jose Broncano 2.
IT&E 82 – Giron 21, Brian Natividad 18, Jose 10, Divinagracia 10, Macaraig 9, Billy Natividad 9, Tapay 5.
Scoring by quarters: 26-13, 56-44, 75-71, 87-82.
