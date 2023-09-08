CNMI national swimmer Juhn Tenorio made his debut with the Hosei University Swimming Team in the 2023 Japan Intercollege Championships last week.
Although he wasn’t able to churn in personal best times in his events, the Marianas High School alumnus is taking everything in stride.
“It’s been great! I’ve been training here for little bit under six months but it’s tough but worth it. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to mark my own PB this meet but I’m confident I will be back stronger next season,” said the 18-year-old.
Being a freshman in college and living away from home in his mother’s country of birth, Tenorio said he’s just trying his best in an unfamiliar situation.
“It’s different from my club back home because you have to have the power to train on what you want but it is also a risk because if you don’t do it right you will mess up your performance. I’m still learning more about myself so I can use the information on future training plans.”
Tsunami Saipan Swimming Center coach Hiroyuki Kimura sympathizes with his former ward’s plight.
“He wasn't able to update his PB at the intercollege meet this time, but I believe that being able to participate in this meet with freshmen was a very useful experience for his future swimming competitor life.”
Kimura said he admires Tenorio for balancing his studies and varsity swimming.
“It is really hard to go on to university and continue to be a competitor. Moreover, Juhn's team is a strong team that ranks in the Top 8 in Division 1 Japan (women is Top 4),” he said.
The CNMI national coach in last month’s 20th FINA World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan said Tenorio could’ve taken the easier route by enrolling at a university with a less competitive swimming team. However, he said the many-time CNMI national swimmers wanted to be among the best.
“To be a freshman starting lineup on that team is so amazing. Additionally, his university is one of the most prestigious in Japan. Studying is also quite hard. Only a limited number of swimmers can participate in the Japan Intercollege Championships,” he said.
Kimura added that qualifying time for the prestigious meet must be cut first and swimmers must be in the Top 3 of each event of their team.
“Even if you are No.1 in your team, you cannot participate if you do not cut the qualifying time. Even if you cut the time, you will not be able to participate in the Top 4 of your team. It's such a narrow gate.”
Kimura also sees Tenorio’s stint with the Hosei University Swimming Team ultimately benefitting the CNMI in this year’s Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.
“Juhn will be joining the Pacific Games as a CNMI representative for swimming. With his PB, he will definitely be in the finals, but our goal is to be on the podium. The reason why I invited Juhn to the Honiara is because his power will be absolutely necessary to make it to the finals of the relay, and the CNMI team needs his captaincy, which he learned from the university team. Everyone, please look forward to seeing the CNMI Swimming National Team at the Pacific Games."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.