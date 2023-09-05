It was over before it even started as Just 4 Fun’s early first inning run-frenzy earned them a lopsided 17-7 win against Saipal in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League last Sunday at the Dan Dan Softball Field.
Saipal drew first blood with a home run by Dennis Cruz, followed by a two-run Troy Laniyo homer, and another run by Joe Kapileo to put them up 3-0.
But Just 4 Fun retaliated quickly as they overtook the lead, 7-3. Rich Salas delivered a three-RBI out-of-the-park shot—quickly backed up by solo shots from Chris Camacho and Poland Masaharu.
Pitcher Nate Camacho brought the heat with his pitches but also dealt with his smoldering bat as he hit a three-run home run in the next inning to make it 10-6.
Camacho proceeded to shut down Saipal’s offense as he allowed only one more run in the fourth inning to Trey Aiken. Then, Camacho blasted another three-run homer in his team’s next at-bat for a big 14-7 lead.
Two more runs came in for Just 4 Fun and it was more than enough to secure the win.
TuTuRamZ 20, Seaweed Vibes 12
TuTuRamZ’s last-minute rally secured their win against Seaweed Vibes, 20-12.
Seaweed Vibes had a 1-run lead heading into the last inning, 12-11, but TuTuRamZ had other plans than losing.
Instead, TuTuRamZ scored nine runs off a grand slam by Christopher Estrada, a solo shot by Derek Aguon, and a two-RBI jack by P.J. Misa—which Seaweed Vibes could not reciprocate and settled for the disappointing loss.
No Excuse 16, Blue Jays 1
No Excuse blew the Blue Jays out of the sky, 16-1, in a run-mercy ruled game.
The only run from the Blue Jays came from E.J. Cabrera in the last inning as Jun Salalila knocked him in.
No Excuse’s whole lineup, however, contributed to their team’s runs. Seven came in the first inning from a three-run home run by Kiko Angailen and another three-run shot by Verlance Secharmidal.
They went on to score nine more unanswered runs until the last inning.
Dat’s It 33, PayDayHao 17
It could’ve been Sunday night football instead of softball with Dat’s It huge run-mercy ruled, 33-17 win over PayDayHao.
It was home runs galore as Dat’s It’s J.D. Dikito led with an impressive four home runs from five plate appearance; Rick Jones contributed three of his own; while Des Abraham, and T.J. Cruz hit two each, while Jon Welson and Derek Abraham each shot one out.
PayDayHao tried to keep up but waved the white flag after they could only come up with five in their last at-bat.
Results of the other games will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
