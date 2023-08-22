Instead of a spanking new car, Joe “Kamikaze” Camacho would have to settle for just winning the second qualifier to determine the makeup for the CNMI national golf team for the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.
The 62-year-old many time national golfer made an ace in hole No. 13 en route to shooting a 3-under par 69 last Saturday at the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort.
Aside from the outstanding 1-swinger in the 13th hole, Camacho, with his trademark camouflage pants, also scored two birdies in the front nine—holes No. 5 and 7—and three more in the back nine—holes No. 11, 12, and 13—to finish with a 36 and 33 split.
J.J. Atalig, also a former national golfer, came in second after Camacho with a score of 77 (38-39), while Ned Norita and Peter Tenorio finished tied at third with an identical score of 80. Curiously, they also fired a 43-37 in the front and back nines.
While the ace on the 13th hole can be considered lucky, Camacho said it was actually his second ace on the same hole.
“I actually made a hole in one from 178 yards. That’s definitely the highlight of the day and also that's my second one on that hole dating back from March 27, 2020,” he told Saipan Tribune.
Needless to say, the first round of beers back in the clubhouse after 18 holes of golf was on Camacho, who added that his second round surge in the qualifier more than made up for the stinker he had on Round 1.
“There's no excuses for my score on the first round, but I was actually suffering from tendonitis on my entire right arm days before the tryouts, but it's all good. I’m kind of healthy right now which is good because there's still a lot of work that needs polishing before the next three rounds,” he said.
Camacho dedicated his win to his daughter, who’s turning 2 yrs old on Aug. 27, as well 6-month-old granddaughter.
A total of 14 showed up for the second qualifier. The rest of the field, with their scores in parenthesis, were as follows: Zhi Yun Li (81), Father James Balajadia (84), Joe Sasamoto (84), Marco Peter (84), Carl Hocog (85), Jay Muna (87), Joshua Atalig (89), Darion Jones (94), Louie Tilipao (95), and Tony Satur (98).
In the women’s division, Northern Marianas Pacific Games 2022 gold medalist Zhi Min Jin was the lone participant and carded an 82.
The Refaluwash Golf Association, which is organizing the qualifiers on behalf of the Commonwealth Federation of Golf Associations, thanked LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort for hosting them once again last weekend.
“On behalf of the RGA officers and members we would like to recognize and thank the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort for hosting the 2023 Pacific Games men's and women's golf team tryouts on both the east and west course. With the help and support of LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort, the players were able to use the premier course and short game facilities to further enhance their training and preparation for the Pacific Games set later this year in the Solomon Islands,” the club said.
The next Pacific Games golf qualifier will be on Sept. 9 at the east course of the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort with an 8am showtime and a 9:13am tee time.
For more information, call Pacific Games national team qualifiers coordinator Kaegel Taitano at (670) 789-2102.
