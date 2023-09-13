In a slugfest between Kebruka and Saipal, Kebruka came out on top with a clutch, extended RBI-single by pitcher James Benavente in the last inning of the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League last Sunday at the Dan Dan Softball Field.
Benavente was the mainstay in this game as he helped his team offensively despite being pummeled on the mound. He went 5-for-5 with a two-run home run in the third inning and with two triples in the fifth and sixth.
Both teams were tied by the fifth inning, 15-15, and with a six-run sixth inning by Kebruka, they were up 21-17. Home runs weren't the Kebrukas’ game as they only had four—but scored via their speed on the bases and taking advantage of Saipal’s defense.
Saipal had the last hurrah in the bottom of the last inning. They scored four runs from a home run by Dennis Cruz and a two-out, three-run shot by Tony Tenorio—but with just one more out, they couldn’t produce more runs to tie it or take the win.
Blue Jays 17, Seaweed Vibes 2
The Blue Jays outscored Seaweed Vibes, 17-2 in a run-mercy ruled game.
The only runs made by the Seaweed Vibes were solo home runs by Damart Teregeyo in the third inning, and by Mike Iguel in the fourth.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays had a field day against the Seaweed Vibes pitcher in the second inning when they scored 10. Kier Agda hit a two-run home run, followed by a solo shot from E.J. Cabrera.
By the third period, it was 15-1, and in the last period, Adam Salalila and Willie Cabrera added the last two runs for a 17-run Blue Jays’ score.
Just 4 Fun 25, Team Mac 2
Just 4 Fun absolutely destroyed Team Mac, 25-2, in another shortened game.
Just 4 Fun’s lineup overpowered Team Mac pitcher Jun Keller from the get-go, scoring 15 runs in the first inning alone. Two more runs came in the second inning, then eight more in the third.
When it seemed that it’ll be a shutout game for Just 4 Fun pitcher Nate Camacho, Team Mac’s Mac Scaliem finally connected for a two-RBI home run in the third inning.
However, it was too little, too late as that was all they could muster and they lost with a 23-run deficit.
Aimeliik Bat Boys won over PayDayHao via forfeit.
Results of the other games will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
