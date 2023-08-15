Grab your basketball shoes, put your game face on, and head on down to the Agape Christian School Gymnasium for the new Taga Hoops program under the Kultura Basketball Academy.
The program is from every Saturday starting Aug. 19, 2023, to Nov. 25, 2023.
The program is divided into two time slots and two age groups: 6- to 9-year-olds are from 9am to 10:15am, while 10- to 12-year-olds are from 10:30am to 12pm.
The fee for the program is $45 per month.
Under academy instructor and longtime national coach and development officer Elias Rangamar, the program uses basketball activities and games to provide fun and enjoyable learning and participation experiences for young people ages 6 to 12 years of age.
Taga Hoops is designed for school, community and club players. Their philosophy is to give children the opportunity to play a game that is appropriately suited to the development of their mental, physical, and basketball skills.
The program will feature 16 total sessions covering fundamental motor skills and game skills, highlighted by 3x3 competitions, awards, and T-shirts for all participants.
The training will include ball handling, shooting, offense, defense, and fundamental movements and games.
The program will culminate with some 3x3 competition and a Thanksgiving jamfest.
Fill up the pre-registration form at https://shorturl.at/beAC7
The registration packets and fees will be completed and collected upon orientation day, which will take place on August 19.
For more information, contact Rangamar at (670) 287-6347, ejrangamar@gmail.com orkulturaathletics@gmail.com.
Jericho Cruz testimonial
Former CNMI National Team shooting guard, Jericho Cruz, who is now a professional basketball player in the Philippine Basketball Association with the San Miguel Beermen, said in a testimonial emailed that: “Having had the honor of being coached by him for more than a decade, I have personally witnessed the enchantment he brings to the court. I not only honed my abilities as a player but also grew as an individual under his guidance. With him at the forefront, representing the CNMI National Team was an experience I will never forget.”
Cruz added, “His strategies, game plans, and insights were always ahead of the curve, putting our team in the best possible position to succeed. Beyond the Xs and Os, coach Elias Rangamar is distinguished by his ability to inspire and mentor. He has an innate ability to comprehend the assets and weaknesses of each player on and off the court. His counsel shaped my character by teaching me the importance of discipline, collaboration, and perseverance.”
Cruz said that now that Rangamar is embarking on a new voyage with his basketball academy, Cruz has no doubt that countless young players will reap the benefits of his vast experience and wisdom. “Coach Elias Rangamar is not only an exceptional basketball coach but also an exceptional mentor and a genuine steward of the game. I am incredibly appreciative of the years I spent under his tutelage and am confident that his legacy will continue to radiate brightly in the basketball world,” said Cruz.
