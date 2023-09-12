Annie La Fleur, FIBA Oceania National Federation and Sport Development manager, has made the most of her more than one week stay in the CNMI and has wrapped up basketball clinics for the CNMI Junior National Girls program.
The two-session clinics were all done at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium in collaboration with the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation.
“There's a couple of really good players out there. They’re very athletic. There's a mixture of girls that are just starting out and there's girls that have been around for a while,” Le Fleur said of the girls’ skills and performance during their session last Saturday.
She said she loves that they work together and that the team effort that they show is important. “You've got to have that ultimate goal—and whatever you can bring to your team to help you be successful, that's really important,” said the basketball Olympian silver medalist from Australia.
The Level 2 coach said that the girls’ strength is their communication and how vocal they are on the court, while their weaknesses at the moment are their shooting techniques. “When you ask them what do you focus on when you shoot the ball, the common answer is ‘the basket.’ But I’m like well, ‘what part of the basket—you need to be looking at the back of the ring, the front, the middle, and looking at the backboard,” she said.
“I think that’s something that just comes down to the fundamentals and there are some things that they need to work on fundamentally, which I think will help improve their overall game,” said the retired WNBA player.
Marlene Lumabi, coach of the U17 girls team, said she wanted the team to be around La Fleur as much as they could so she could instill the changes she saw fit. Lumabi said La Fleur ran the first clinic on Tuesday and then let her run the second one on Saturday so she could be given pointers.
Lumabi said that she ran most of the drills and used the coaching pointers La Fleur gave them of “you want to train like you’re playing a game, so when you get into an actual game, it becomes easier.”
“So, that's something I'm trying to implement with our girls and reminding them: they have to play game like now, make mistakes now—so when we get on the court, they know what to do.” And with drills, Lumabi said “you have to do a buildup… The transition play that I ran, we ran this in our U15—which the majority of my girls were from that squad. So, they were familiar with how to do the transition. But we had a few that just joined this year, so we wanted to teach them now, because we’re in the off-season, and when we do go in season, that's already instilled in them. When I say ‘okay, we're going to transition,’ they already know what to do.”
Yasmeen Younis, captain of the U17 national girls team, said that “With the clinic today with coach Annie, I think that she's really helping out the CNMI with our basketball program, the NMIBF, and helping grow our foundation, and that it would really help us get out there.”
The Saipan Southern High School senior said that La Fleur helped them with their fundamentals and that “It really helped us get our feet up there and really put our head in the game.”
As for co-captain Destiny Pangelinan, she said that she learned a lot from the clinics with La Fleur. “She taught us that basketball is really about the fast tempo. The more upbeat the game is, the more your team can perform. Just outperform the other teams when your energy is up and your IQ is there and everything,” said the point-guard.
What impacted her the most from La Fleur’s clinic was to never get comfortable. “If we get a drill, and we start getting good at it, she'll throw something else at us and always keep us on our toes. You know, never getting comfortable—and that's all like what basketball is all about—just adapting.”
La Fleur also hosted a scrimmage with boys from the Madflex and Rollers team Saturday morning and an open scrimmage last Sunday.
Log In
