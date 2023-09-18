Grace Christian Academy Lady Eagles came back to win in two sets despite trailing early against Mount Carmel School Lady Knights in the NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Girls High School Volleyball League 2023-2024 last Thursday night at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.
The Lady Knights came out of the opening serve with aggression as they tackled each return and rally with fervor. Hope McQuay set up Mia Abuan almost perfectly each time as the Lady Eagles were still trying to gather their senses.
But even as the 2022-2023 six-time defending champions Lady Eagles team fell behind 4-10 early on, multi-sport athlete Azzy Fatialofa later found her bearings defending and attacking at the net—and it was smooth sailing from there.
After several unreturnable serves by Dianna Zheng and Alyssa Omampo—complemented by well-placed spikes from the hard-hitting Fatialofa—the Lady Eagles caught up, 10-13.
The Lady Knights’ defense then crumbled as they couldn’t win any rallies or return Omampo’s serves, and the game changed in favor of the Lady Eagles, 18-14. From there, multiple quick points by GCA silenced MCS, to win 21-14.
MCS tried to bring the game into a tie-breaking third set as they came back with a vengeance in the second when they drew first blood. They led early on again, but GCA always managed to find their way back on top with their teamwork, communication, and Fatialofa’s confidence at the net.
The Lady Eagles eventually led 10-5, then 13-8, and 17-12. The Lady Knights’ breakdown of communication cost them some points and eventually, they could not catch up to the Lady Eagles’ widening lead. Then, with just one more point for GCA to win, Fatialofa ended the game with a big kill down an open spot between a couple of Lady Knights for the 21-15 match-clinching victory.
Along with Fatialofa, Zheng, and Omampo, GCA’s roster includes Eunji Hahn, Taehee Kim, Eunice Pagaduan, Bea Fabre, Misako Ota, Ana Teng, Sofia Gomez, Matty Angeles, Maria Zheng, and Jenny Zheng.
In other results that night, MHS II defeated Saipan Southern High School, 21-8, 21-15; Saipan International School II beat Kagman High School II in three tough sets, 21-13, 15-21, 15-11; Agape Christian School II won against MCS II, 15-21, 21-17, 15-12; MHS lost to SIS, 21-12, 21-18; and ACS edged KHS, 21-23, 21-10, 15-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.