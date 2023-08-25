The seventh and last round of the 2023 Monster Energy Point Series Race will unfurl this Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Cowtown Race Track.
Three riders currently are perfect for the season as Dave Celis of the Veterans Class, Vicente “Beng” Palacios of the Novice Class, and Maribel Igitol of the Mama Class all have swept their races and accumulated 250 points each.
The Expert Class is currently being led by Justis “Cuki” Alvarez with his 229 points, while the Mini II Class has T.J. Ferrer and his 218 points holding the fort.
Corry Pangelinan and his 247 points is the runaway leader in the Intermediate Class, while the Peewee ATV Class is spearheaded by Nakoa Torres and 238 points.
Elleayah Cruz tops the Mini I Class with 200 points with Anella Igitol doing the same in the Mini ATV Class with her 194 points.
The Peewee I Class has Bentley Koshiro and his 150 points in front with Christian “Hollywood” Camacho (50 points) so far winning the debut of the Big Boy ATV Class last month.
The Marianas Racing Association is inviting all race fans to attend this Sunday’s final series and cheer for their favorite motocross riders. (Mark Rabago)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.