Legends and Priority Care finally bagged their first win in the Inaugural SMEC-SMLEG Invitational Basketball Tournament 2023.
In the master’s division, Legends shot down Vizion, 86-74 on Wednesday night at the Gualo Rai Basketball Court.
It looked to be an easy win for Legends as they maneuvered through Vizion’s line of defense with ease. By the second quarter, Legends were up almost by half, 48-25—thanks to free throws and baskets by the trio of Dick Tibayan, Ramil Tibayan, and Dante Tabora.
Coupled with their accurate attempts—and the lack thereof from Vizion—the Legends’ lead only seemed to widen further.
Vizion slightly turned things around after half time, but were still somewhat lacking on following through with their shots. Ariel Baul tried to take them home in the third quarter but with lack of support from the rest of his teammates, Legends was able to nail a 24-point lead.
Vizion inched a little closer to the Legends’ gassed out players and came a few points behind to actually taking the lead—but Legends’ crucial field goals and last-minute foul shots solidified their first win of the league.
In the open division on Tuesday night, Priority Care edged Socho, 64-56 at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.
Priority Care’s Steve King wasted no time as he manhandled the ball himself throughout the game. His efforts finally paid off as his league-high 45 points secured the first win for his team.
This, after they were behind in the first half of the game. Socho led by six points in the first quarter and then just by four points in the second.
King’s explosion of points in the second half—along with solid defense and screens from the team, pushed them into the lead at the end of the third quarter. They carried their momentum into the last quarter as Socho fell by eight points.
In other results, Easy Riders defeated Loving Hands, 90-63 on Monday night; JSN won against Longshot, 74-60, and JTM Saipan beat Vik Team, 76-62 last Saturday.
The other games last Friday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday were rescheduled due to rain.
Legends 86 – Villacrusis 17, Binuya 15, D. Tibayan 14, Tabora 13, R. Tibayan 10, Fitial 8, Guinto 2, Ebuen 2, De Jesus 3, Zapata 2.
Vizion 74 – Baul 24, Mortos 13, Pablo 11, Palero 10, Tenorio 9, Catalla 4, Itaas 2, Jumaquio 1.
Scoring by quarters: 18-12, 48-25, 65-41, 86-74.
Priority Care 64 – King 45, Agulto 10, Elamento 4, Taimanao 2, Reyes 2, Pelisamen 1.
Socho 56 – Juanito Sambile 13, Q. Faisao 9, Timmy Pangelinan 9, D. Faisao 8, Toshi Pangelinan 6, Guerrero 6, Castro 3, Limes 2.
Scoring by quarters: 10-16, 26-30, 45-41, 64-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.