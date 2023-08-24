It was all good and holy for Loving Hands and the CK Saints as they won their games in the open division of the Inaugural SMEC-SMLEC Invitational Basketball Tournament 2023 last Monday and Tuesday night at the Gualo Rai Basketball Court.
On Monday, Loving Hands, with their soft touch, outscored Socho by 20 points, 60-40, while on Tuesday, CK Saints floated just enough above Choju to win, 77-74.
Socho was overpowered from the get-go as they tried to make their baskets but to no avail. Each missed shot was a missed opportunity to gain on the widening lead of Loving Hands, who, by the end of the second quarter, was up by 18 points, 35-17.
Although Loving Hands had their mishandles and fumbles as well, their passing game and ability to stay open just long enough to make the shots was their strength. With that, Rafael Ordona had 13 markers, while Bryan Bernardo scored 12, and Aldrin Gio Dancel contributed seven.
On the other hand, Socho tried their best to stay afloat but could only do so much as they still missed their shots. In the end, Dom Faisao scored the most with 10, while Tim Pangelinan scored nine.
For the CK Saints—who have previously won their games via big blowouts—they were in the fight of their lives in this game as they escaped with just a three-point lead.
Choju, after a disappointing first quarter, 6-13, came sprinting out of the gates in the second quarter. It was back-and-forth shots from both teams in that quarter, but the Saints still managed to outpace them by a few points, 39-32.
Choju’s Jay Art Palmes’ efforts went to waste as he tried to carry his team to victory with his 19 points, but CK Saints’ triple threat of Eli Aughenbaugh, who scored 18, and Leo Galarse and Justice Aldan who scored 13 each, was enough to keep Choju away at arms length.
Aughenbaugh scored some crucial points in the last minutes of the game to steal the win away from Choju.
In the other game on Monday, Checkpoint won via a blowout 104-58 and in the other game on Tuesday, Solid North defeated the Winners Group, 65-62.
Last Saturday’s game was between The Game-Eats Easy and Solid North, with The Game taking the win, 78-73.
As of Aug. 20, the team standings in open Division A are: Easy Riders 2-0; Lovings Hands 1-0; Sold North 1-1; Socho 1-1; Winners Group 1-1; The Game 1-1; Home Smart 0-1; and Priority Care 0-2.
In the Open Division B, Checkpoint is at 2-0; CK Saints 2-0; Vik Team 1-1; Bridge Capital 1-1; JTM Saipan 1-1; Choju 0-1; IT&E 01; and 670 Rollers 0-2.
In the Masters Division, Blue Haus leads with 2-0; JSN 1-0; A Plus Team 1-0; Vizion has yet to play; Legends Team 0-1; Win Pacific 0-1; Long Shot 0-1; and Lakay 0-1.
MONDAY
Loving Hands 60 – Ordona 13, Bernardo 12, Dancel 7, Tengco 6, Elchico 6, Bravo 4, Bahillo 4, J. Tabora 4, Lisua 2, Lumen 2.
Socho 40 – D. Faisao 10, Pangelinan 9, Babauta 6, Hocog 5, Q. Faisao 4, Guerrero 3, Limes 3.
Scoring by quarters: 12-9, 35-17, 45-29, 60-40.
TUESDAY
CK Saints 77 – Aughenbaugh 18, Galarse 13, Aldan 13, Palacios 8, Dom Blas 7, Thongaran 7, Reyes 4, Manibusan 3, E. Blas 2, Lizama 2.
Choju 74 – Palmes 19, H. Aguon 18, F. Satur 8, J. Aguon 7, Mamis 5, Marianas 4, LIzama 4, V. Satur 4, Dikito 3, Nekaifes 2.
Scoring by quarters: 13-6, 39-32, 59-49, 77-74.
