Mamaaw held on to their two-run lead heading into the last inning and won against Saipal, 23-21, in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League last Sunday at the Dan Dan Softball Field.
With both tied at 21 by the sixth inning, Mamaaw’s Ian Norita and Benen Iguel stepped up to the plate and scored two runs for a 23-21 lead in the last inning.
Saipal still had another chance at the bottom of the inning as the home team for a comeback rally, but Mamaaw’s pitcher, Norita, shut them down before they could bring runners home from scoring position.
It was a run-frenzied and close game as both pitchers were pummeled with back-to-back hits and home runs from the beginning.
Mamaaw led by two runs in the second inning, 13-11, and then by just one in the fourth inning, 17-16. Both teams attributed their runs to multiple home runs—with Mamaaw’s 11 home runs; Iguel hit two of those.
Saipal had 10 home runs themselves—three of those hit by Syl Kapileo.
Just 4 Fun 24, PayDayHao 4
Just 4 Fun destroyed PayDayHao, 24-4, via run-mercy ruling.
From the first at-bat, Just 4 Fun were on a roll as their first three batters reached base, and their pitcher, Nate Camacho, came in and wiped the bases clear with a grand slam for an early lead.
Keith Kintol then hit a home run, followed by a two-run shot by Poland Masaharu for a 7-0 game.
Just 4 Fun continued their influx of runs as they scored nine in the second inning alone, for a 16-0 lead. Three more runs came in for them in the third inning and only then did PayDayHao scored.
PayDayHao’s Rob Bansil finally put his team on the board with a three-run home run, followed by another home run by Manny Villagomez. The game ended early though, as that was the extent of PayDayHao’s runs and Just 4 Fun came away with a 20-run deficit win.
Aimeliik Bat Boys 21, Ready Mix 9
Aimeliik Bat Boys came bats-a-ready against Ready Mix and won, 21-9, in another shortened game.
The Bat Boys’ Lamarc Iguel started their plethora of runs in the first inning with a two-RBI home run, with another two-run home run by Irvin Saralu for a 4-0 game.
Ready Mix shortened the lead to two with two home runs, but the Bat Boys only extended their lead in the next inning. Thirteen runs came in for the Bat Boys and with a 17-2 lead, it was a tall order for Ready Mix to make a comeback.
Only seven more runs came in for Ready Mix as the Bat Boys didn’t have to add much more to secure the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.