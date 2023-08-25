Mamaaw mashed Team Mac, 29-13, in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League last Sunday at the DanDan Softball Field.
Shots were fired early by Mamaaw as they scored three runs in the first inning with assistance from Team Mac’s fielding errors. Team Mac tried to right their wrongs as they eagerly tied up the game from a three-run home run by Shane Pangelinan in their at-bat.
However, Mamaaw’s Ian Norita led his team to victory as he scored in four plate appearances—with three big home runs in consecutive innings. He hit a three-run home run in the second, a two-run shot in the third, and a grand slam in the fourth.
Team Mac scored four, with a three-run shot by Dave Malwelbug in the second inning, right after Mamaaw scored four as well for a still tied ball game, 7-7.
But, thanks to Norita, Mamaaw scored eight runs in the third inning. Kodik Lifoifoi also added a two-run home run in that inning for a huge 15-7 lead.
Team Mac went cold in the third inning and that was the beginning of the end for them as Mamaaw extended their lead even further after a 9-run fourth inning for a 24-7 game. Team Mac could only drudge up five runs in their at-bat from a grand slam by Pangelinan, and it wasn’t close to enough.
Mamaaw wasn’t done as they scored five more in the last inning and got the W as Team Mac went scoreless.
PayDayHao 19, Kebruka 12
In a much closer game, PayDayHao defeated Kebruka, 19-12.
PayDayHao pitcher JoJo Attao started their quest for the win in the second inning as he hit a two-RBI home run, followed by TinDin Leon Guerrero’s solo shot. Eli Aughenbaugh then hit a two-run RBI after Darion Jones came home from Mark Vilagomez’ double, for a 6-0 lead.
Kebruka scored just two runs from a two-RBI home run by Nosh Palacios. Kebruka could not get a hit off Attao in the third and PayDayHao’s three-run inning went unanswered, for a 9-2 game.
PayDayHao scored six more runs in the fifth inning after Kebruka got three more on the board in the fourth, but were still behind. Kebruka scored two in the fifth, but by then PayDayHao’s lead was eight, 15-7.
PayDayHao added four more runs in the sixth inning and after Kebruka tried to make for a comeback, scored just five runs—for a seven-run deficit, 19-12.
Ready Mix lost via forfeit against Saipal.
