Manny Mangarero is the Super Senior Flight winner of the 2023 Marianas Tourism Education Council Golf Classic last Saturday morning in the greens of the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort west course.
After hitting a gross score of 80, he edged second place Richard Sablan and third place Joseph Sablan’s 84 gross score for the Super Senior title.
On the front nine, the over 20-year golf veteran scored 41 and 39 on the back nine.
The 66-year-old said his best hole was on hole No. 5 where he fired a birdie from seven feet away on a par-5 hole.
On the opposite spectrum—for his worst hole—he bogeyed the par-5 hole in hole No. 18 because he shot it into the nearby trees, Mangarero said with a chuckle. “Normally on a par 5, you would make a birdie or a par—but to get a bogey on a par 5, it’s not good,” he said. “Overall, it could be better.”
The Refaluwasch Golf Association member then thanked God, RGA, and his family. “I thank God for being able to wake up every morning and when game time comes, I thank him that I’m able to play and go back home—win or lose, I’m happy because I’m still here,” he said.
The Seniors Flight winner was Freddie Cataluna with a gross score of 75; Joe “Kamikazee” Camacho came in second with a 77 gross score; and Frank Sablan placed third with an 80 gross score.
In the A Flight, Peng Cheng Wu won first with a gross score of 80; Enoch Lim came in second with an 85 gross score; and Darion Jones was third place with an 86.
Carl Hocog topped the B Flight with an 84 gross score; Anthony Tomokane was second with an 86; and Ben Pelisamen was third with an 87.
In the C Flight, Sung Chul Moon won first place with an 88 gross score; Anthony Muna was second at 89; and Matt Deets was third with a 91.
Results of the Ladies Flight, closest to the pin, accurate drive, and aggressive categories will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
