As the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association celebrated the victories of the NMI U23 Women’s and Men’s National Teams in the Marianas Football Cup 2023, the NMIFA also attributed the historic sweep to individuals and groups that supported the return of the competition.
“It’s a team effort. The success of the Marianas Football Cup 2023 and the NMI’s wins were made possible by our hard-working coaches, the players who dedicated their time and effort in the training sessions, the organizers of this event from the NMIFA and Guam Football Association sides, our generous sponsors, the volunteers, and of course the spectators. All of them played significant roles in the Marianas Football Cup that allowed us to witness exciting games last week,” NMIFA president Jerry Tan said.
The NMI U23 Women’s National Team defeated Guam in Games 1 (5-1) and 2 (2-0) for an aggregate score of 7-1, in the Aug. 3 and 5 matches. In the men’s U23 division, Guam took Game 1, 1-0, but the NMI managed to steal the victory in the end of the two-leg series, as the host team recorded an impressive 3-0 triumph in the deciding Game 2 for an aggregate score of 3-1.
“This is a milestone for us, a reflection of how far we have come since starting the NMIFA in 2005. We must continue to work hard to close the gap with teams that have way longer soccer history than us. GFA has been in existence for 48 years, we are on our 18th,” added Tan, who reiterated the significant contributions of GFA to the NMI soccer development. “We are rivals on the pitch, but we remain strong partners off the pitch. GFA has been with us, assisting us since Day 1.”
Solid crowd support
The resumption of the NMI-Guam rivalry on the pitch last week drew around 11,000 views online and brought together hundreds of fans at the packed bleachers and surrounding fence lines at NMI Soccer Training Center.
NMIFA vice president Vickie Izuka joined the gallery of fans that supported the NMI teams at the Marianas Football Cup 2023 and took note of the impact the spectators created at the event.
“At this year’s 2023 Marianas Football Cup 2023, the first thing that one could see was that there was excitement in the air with a very full crowd from all ages in the NMISTC plus additional spectators sitting and standing around the entire pitch fence line. This, combined with a drummer with full drum set and speakers and two digital video scoreboards continually flashing new photos and information, set the tone for a festive but intensive atmosphere. I say intensive because the matches themselves were intense, our players were more aggressive and played much more offensively. With some spectators also drumming along the fence line and others waving the CNMI flags and chanting for NMI, I’m sure this also helped to inspire our players to go for the double men’s and women’s national team wins this year,” Izuka said.
“With a strong turnout at both Thursday and Saturday evening matches, it is clear we’ve come a long way from the early days of our Marianas Cup at the Oleai Sports Complex where there was limited seating and many of the spectators were the volunteers. I believe that is a testament to the continual growth of players of all ages who are enjoying this beautiful sport in the NMI,” she added.
Connie Camacho was also part of the throng of spectators at the NMISTC last week. Being a member of the first NMI Women’s National Team that played in the Micronesian Football Cup in 2007, she was overwhelmed with what she saw in the pair of games.
“The skill level has significantly improved. You see younger and faster players. But what amazed me more is the crowd that showed up and supported the teams. I remember when we played at the Oleai Sports Complex in 2007, it’s not that much. We have a lot of spectators tonight, children and their family members. It’s also nice to see how we have a very good facility that makes it comfortable and easy for spectators to come and enjoy the game,” Camacho said.
Michael Camacho, who just returned to Saipan recently after living in Arizona for years, passed by Koblerville last week and he said he was surprised, but happy to see a facility built in the village. He left the island in 2017 when the NMISTC was just being constructed so seeing the facility now being utilized for different activities is very beneficial to the community.
Meanwhile, the NMIFA would like to thank the following for sponsoring the Marianas Football Cup 2023: Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, USA Fanter, Triple J, IT&E, Quality Distributors, GPPC, Tan Siu Lin Foundation, D&Q, TakeCare Insurance, the Marianas Visitors Authority, and Island Apparel. The NMIFA also acknowledged the Commonwealth Communications, KSPN, Marianas Variety, and Saipan Tribune for the media coverage. (PR)
