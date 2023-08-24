The Marianas Tourism Education Council announces a 2023 Honda HRV Sport from Joeten Motors awaits one lucky hole-in-one winner at the 2023 Marianas Tourism Golf Classic to be held on Sept. 2, 2023, at LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort west course.
“Joeten Motors is always happy to support local non-profit organizations like MTEC and their efforts to improve the islands through educating the youth. We look forward to a great tournament this year. Good luck to all the golfers.” said Joeten Motors general manager Matthew Deets.
Tournament proceeds will help fund the education work of the MTEC, a non-profit which focuses on community outreach, and school tourism MY WAVE (Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically) Clubs. MTEC marks its 22nd anniversary this year.
“We’re very grateful to Joeten Motors for making tourism their business with sponsorship of a hole-in-one prize with their 2023 Honda HRV Sport vehicle,” said MTEC chair Vicky Benavente. “We invite all golfers to come out and support the Marianas Tourism Golf Classic and make the most of their chance to win this great sports car!”
Other hole-in-one prizes are $5,000 cash from Island Training Solutions, $5,000 cash from Triple J Saipan Inc., and a $10,000 shopping spree from Top Shelf Wines & Spirits.
Registration is $120 until Aug. 25, 2023. After Aug. 25, registration increases to $140. Optional play is $30. Only 144 players will be registered. No refunds will be issued after Aug. 25. Registration—including payment—is being accepted at LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort (credit card or cash only) and the Marianas Visitors Authority (MVA) office (cash or check only) on Beach Road, Garapan, in the Gold Beach Hotel building. Checks should be made payable to Marianas Tourism Education Council. Registration forms and sponsorship details are now available on The Marianas Calendar at www.mymarianas.com.
The tournament format will be medal play. Flight categories are Championship (0-5), A Flight (6-10), B Flight (11-16), C Flight (17+), Ladies, Senior (ages 55-60), and Super Senior (ages 61 and above). Showtime on Sept. 2 is 6 a.m. with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. The awards luncheon will immediately follow the tournament.
For more information, contact Marianas Tourism Golf Classic Committee chair Martin Duenas at mduenas@mymarianas.com or committee member Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or call 1.670.664.3200/1. (PR)
