The Marianas High School Lady Dolphins’ three volleyball teams are off to a roaring start as they won each of their games in the NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Girls High School Volleyball League 2023-2024.
The MHS Gymnasium was fully packed with spectators as they welcomed the return of the PSS volleyball season. The home MHS varsity team was cheered on by their classmates and supporters as their rotation composed of Julie Ann Capayas, Deivalyn Ham, Direnalyn Castro, Myah Omelau, Airianna Estrada, Elaina Manglona, Sheira Dela Rosa, Cassie Regan, Ayanna Stole, Tamia Hix, and Rizza Relucio defeated Agape Christian School in two sets, 21-19, 21-15.
It was a close battle from the opening serve as both teams were still trying to get their bearings. Things heated up quickly though, as first, the Torchbearers led by a few points, then the lead seesawed back to Lady Dolphins territory.
Relucio displayed some trickery at the net with her spikes and was assisted by the setter’s accuracy. ACS were propped up at the net most of the time to deny the spikes by the Lady Dolphins, but they managed to find gaps in their defense.
ACS tried to come back with their well-placed serves and long rallies, but MHS made a few great digs and saves that earned them some points.
While the first set was a nailbiter until the end, the second set was a much easier one for MHS as they rode the wave for the second time. They regrouped and were more anticipatory of ACS’ comebacks and serves—and with their teamwork and communication, took the set and the win by 6 points.
In the first game of the season, MHS II defeated Saipan International School also in two sets, 21-14, 21-15. MHS III then defeated Saipan Southern High School, 21-13, 21-17.
In other results, Kagman High School II bested ACS II, 21-14, 21–19; SSHS lost against SIS, 9-22, 22-24; and defending champions Grace Christian Academy got a run for their money after they won in three tough sets against KHS, 21-10, 19-21, 15-9.
