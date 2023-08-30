Ned Norita swung his way to ace status in the Refaluwasch Golf Association August Ace of the Month Tournament at the Lao Lao Bay Golf and Resort east course last Sunday.
Norita was in first place with a total net score of 139. He shot a gross score of 74 in round one, and 75 in round two. With a handicap of five, the net score was 69 and 70.
Three players—Carl Hocog, Sherlyn Jones, and Joe Sasamoto Jr.—were tied for second place with a net score of 149 in two rounds.
Norita said the day out on the greens was “a tough and windy day” and that his putter “was not being friendly,” but he stayed patient and tried to do his best.
In the optional plays, Hocog led the Closest to the Pin on hole No.4; Joe “Kamikaze” Camacho took holes No. 6 and 15; and Sasamoto Jr. topped hole No. 11.
- Skins—14 total:
- Sasamoto Jr. - 4
- Camacho - 3
- Norita - 3
- Zhi Yun Li - 2
- Louie Tilipao - 1
- Manny Mangerero - 1
RGA’s January ace was Marco Peter; February was Zhimin Jin; March was Sixtus Aquino; April ace was Darion Jones; May ace was Tars Olopai; June ace was Zhi Yun Li; and July ace was Carl Hocog.
RGA is one of the few other golf associations in the CNMI under the Commonwealth Federation of Golf Associations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.